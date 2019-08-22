Police: Haverhill officer charged with domestic assault

HAVERHILL — A longtime Haverhill police officer has been charged with domestic assault and is scheduled be arraigned Friday at 10 a.m. in Newburyport District Court.
Officer Carlos Arriaga, 48, has been charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court officials.
When contacted for comment, Mayor James Fiorentini said Arriaga has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation.
Fiorentini said police Chief Alan DeNaro placed Arriaga on paid leave, as required by law, shortly after the incident in which Arriaga is being charged.
Neither Fiorentini nor DeNaro were able to comment further about the circumstances of the investigation.
Other Haverhill police officers charged with crimes in recent years include veteran police officer Francis Rogers and officer Victor "Manny" Pellot.
On the night of Feb. 16, 2017, Rogers was charged with a second drunken driving after his vehicle struck two parked cars on South Main Street in Bradford, police said.
Rogers was placed on paid administrative leave while his case was pending.
The following week, Rogers submitted his retirement papers to the city, said Mayor James Fiorentini.
In March 2013, Patrolman Victor “Manny” Pellot was arrested by state police.
He was accused of chasing his estranged wife and the man she was dating through the city in his personal vehicle, confronting them at one point, and then continuing the chase on Interstate 495.
Pellot was subsequently fired from his police job. In 2014, as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to unlawfully seeking Criminal Offender Record Information, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Such information lists a person’s criminal history and can be accessed by police only under certain circumstances.
Pellot was sentenced to a year of home confinement.