GROVELAND — Police said they arrested a Haverhill teenager after he broke into several motor vehicles in Groveland on Wednesday.
Police said the boy is suspected of being part of a group that is involved in breaking into cars and stealing vehicles in the area, and that he was arrested last week in Haverhill for similar crimes.
"This isn't just local kids who are opening (car) doors and stealing change," said police Chief Jeffrey Gillen. "It's actually a bigger group that is more involved than people might realize."
About 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of two males on Ashcroft Circle who had arrived in a suspicious vehicle and were walking into driveways and checking vehicle door handles, apparently to see if any were unlocked.
After an initial investigation, police said they learned that the vehicle the two males arrived in was stolen in Haverhill. When police arrived on the scene, the two males ran away.
Police said they caught one of the teens, a 17-year-old Haverhill boy, and charged him with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
Police said the boy was held without bail overnight and arraigned on the charges Thursday in juvenile court in Lawrence.
Two juveniles were arrested Nov. 12 in connection to a series of car breaks in Haverhill and were charged with multiple crimes, including receiving a stolen motor vehicle and breaking and entering in the nighttime. Gillian said the boy arrested this week in Groveland was also arrested in the Nov. 12 incident in Haverhill.
Haverhill police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said the boys arrested in the Haverhill incident were arraigned in juvenile court in Lawrence. Because of their ages, their names were not released and the arraignments were not open to the public.
Doherty would not confirm whether one of the juveniles arrested last week in Haverhill was the same person who was arrested in Groveland Wednesday.
Following the recent rash of thefts from vehicles in Haverhill, police warned residents to watch for people involved in “car fishing” — a term used for entering unlocked vehicles to see what valuables can be taken. Police also warned residents not to leave keys in their vehicles.
Groveland police said they have identified five people they believe were victims of vehicle break-ins. All of the vehicles that were entered were unlocked at the time, police said.
"Fortunately, someone saw this suspicious behavior and called us in time to respond and identify one of these individuals," Gillen said of the Wednesday incident. "We encourage residents to give us a call if they see something questionable and to always lock their car doors. Also, I want to thank the Georgetown Police Department and Amesbury Police Officer Thomas Nichols and his K-9 for their assistance at the scene."
Groveland police are still trying to identify the second person involved in the Groveland incident who ran away from the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Groveland police at 978-521-1212.
Police remind vehicle owners to use common sense when parking and leaving their vehicles — not leaving your keys in your vehicle, closing all windows and locking all doors, and not leaving valuables in the vehicle, but if you do, making sure they are out of sight.
Police say drivers should never leave credit cards/debit cards, cash, wallets or purses inside of vehicles overnight, should park in well-lit areas or preferably inside a garage, and if possible install lights with motion sensors near where vehicles are parked.
Get in the routine of double-checking that your vehicle is locked and secure each night around 9 p.m. This is known as "the 9 p.m. routine."
If your vehicle has been stolen or broken into, police said to follow these steps: Call 911 to report the incident. Your insurance company will need copy of the police report or a case number.
You may be asked to provide the license plate number, make, model and color of the car, the vehicle identification number number and any other identifying characteristics.
Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of when you discovered your vehicle was stolen or broken into. If you find your vehicle before police do, contact police immediately and then your insurance company.