Police hold back on ID of shooting victim

HAVERHILL — Police say one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in the area of 163 Grove St.
Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said the department was notified at 9:53 p.m. of the shooting. The victim was transported to a local hospital, then to a Boston area hospital, he said.
As of Monday afternoon, Doherty did not have a status on the victim’s condition.
He would not identify the age or gender of the victim and would not discuss details of the shooting, which he said is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Haverhill police detective Kyle McCann at 978-373-1212, ext. 1578. You can also leave a message on the anonymous tip line by following the prompts.