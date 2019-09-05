HAVERHILL — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident of shots fired at a home in the area of 7 Maple Ave. on Monday evening.
The area is a few blocks north of Summer Street and several blocks east of City Hall.
Police said they responded to a report at 9:32 p.m. of multiple shots fired, resulting in what police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty described as "minor" damage to the home. He would not say how many bullets may have struck the building.
No injuries were reported, police said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked call 978-373-1212, ext 1553.