HAVERHILL — Haverhill High saw an increased police presence Wednesday morning as police continue to investigate a disturbing Snapchat message.
Wednesday was an early release day for students across the district so that teachers can attend professional development. Haverhill High released its students at 10:30 a.m.
School Principal Glenn Burns said the threat wasn't considered credible early Wednesday morning by Haverhill police, but they continue to investigate to determine the person behind the Snapchat account. Burns said that to get ahead of the rumor mill, this threat did not reference schoolwide violence of any kind.
Burns said he notified parents of the situation via an email blast notification system.
Burns told The Eagle-Tribune that a "very disturbing" Snapchat message between two students was brought to his attention late Tuesday afternoon, but that the source of the message is still being investigated.
"Unfortunately with social media, you don't always know who you are dealing with," he said.
Burns said he notified his school resource officer of the message and in turn it was relayed to the police officials.
"At HHS we take every incident as credible until we can prove otherwise and currently have this situation under investigation by the Haverhill Police Department," he told parents.
Burns said he planned to update parents again on Wednesday evening.