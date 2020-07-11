Police: Loaded gun, drugs seized from man after Haverhill car chase

HAVERHILL — Police said they took drugs, an unlicensed gun and drug-related paraphernalia off the streets Thursday night after a man led them on a high-speed chase.
According to a police report, narcotics detectives received information over the last two months that Celestino Escalera, a convicted felon known as "Sully," "had been selling drugs in Haverhill, carries a gun and has threatened and pointed it at people."
The report said Escalera was aware that police have warrants for his arrest, and that he was "on the run." One of the warrants for Escalara, said to be a member of the Crips gang, was for an armed home invasion in Lowell, the report said.
Haverhill police said they tried to stop a car driven by Escalera on upper Main Street (Route 125) near Concordia Drive Thursday around 8 p.m., but he continued driving, according to the report.
Six unmarked cruisers followed his car, along with one marked cruiser with lights and sirens on, the report said. Escalera's car reached about 60 mph as he approached Brockton Avenue, according to the report. That is nearly double the speed limit for the residential area.
While officers pursued Escalera, he "operated in a negligent manner and had no regard for the safety of himself, civilians or law enforcement personnel,'' the report said.
Police caught up with Escalera after he lost control of the Audi he was driving and crashed into a rock wall on Mill Street, according to the police report. An officer tried to hold him at gunpoint, but Escalera ran away, the report said. It took three officers to catch and handcuff Escalera, the report said.
When police searched Escalera's car, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver in the center console, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the police report. Escalera had nearly $5,000 cash in the pocket of his shorts, according to police.
Escalera appeared before Haverhill District Court Judge Jean Curran for arraignment Friday and was ordered held without bail until his next court date on July 16. That hearing will determine if he is a danger to the community at large and whether he should continue to be held.
In addition to several motor vehicle violations and a drug possession charge, Escalera also faces three counts of destruction of property over $1,200, one count of carrying a firearm without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, among other offenses.