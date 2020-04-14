HAVERHILL — Police say a city resident stabbed her husband and another woman after she caught them kissing in their home last Friday.
Kimberly Kimball, 35, was charged with assault with intent to murder after the domestic dispute that resulted in knife wounds to her husband, a North Andover woman and herself.
The assaults took place in the couple's apartment at 15 Ford St., second floor, police said, and that the woman's two children were home at the time.
Police said they filed a report with the Department of Children and Families on behalf of the children.
According to a Facebook post, the couple had recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.
Kimball was arraigned Monday via video conference before Haverhill District Court Judge Jean Curran.
Curran ordered her held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday, also via video conference.
A police report details events of April 10, when police were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to a duplex at 15-17 Ford St. for a domestic disturbance.
Police said they encountered Kimball, who had three stab wounds on her right side and bloodstained clothing.
She told police she had been stabbed by her husband, Timothy Kimball, and that she'd taken the knife from him, according to the report.
Police found the man in a bathroom and when he revealed himself, he was naked and covered in blood.
Police said Timothy Kimball had four stab wounds, three to his upper back, including one that was close to his spine. Trinity EMS arrived to administer medical treatment.
Kimberly Kimball, who was also treated by Trinity, told police she had found her husband and the North Andover woman kissing and that she ordered the woman to leave.
She said she and her husband began arguing, that he stabbed her three times and then they wrestled before she blacked out, according to the report. Police said she could not account for her husband's injuries.
The couple were transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
Police said the woman, who was visiting the Kimball's apartment, was at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen being treated for a slash wound to her neck.
Police said the location of Timothy Kimball's wounds, as well as the wound to the North Andover woman, suggest they were both assaulted from behind.