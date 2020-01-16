HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man is accused of biting the ear of another city resident after police say he “intentionally and maliciously” crashed into the SUV of the man he believed was getting too close to his wife.
Haverhill police Officer John Orsillo responded to Beach Street on Saturday for a report of a disturbance just before 8 p.m.
According to a report on file at Haverhill District Court, 34-year-old Joel Sosa of Haverhill said he was headed to a house party on Washington Street where he planned to meet up with a married female friend.
According to Sosa, that woman's husband — later identified as 55-year-old Nestor Gonzalez of Grove Street — “gets very jealous” of the relationship the two share.
Sosa stopped to pick up two coworkers on Temple Street before heading to the party and told police he noticed Gonzalez following him after he picked up his friends.
According to the police report, Gonzalez “began to antagonize (Sosa) and demand that he pulled over to fight.” In an attempt to get Sosa to pull over, Gonzalez “intentionally collided” with Sosa's SUV, police said.
Sosa continued to drive to the house party “out of fear,” according to the report. When he parked, Sosa told police Gonzalez began “throwing punches to his facial area.”
Sosa then put Gonzalez in a head lock and in return, Gonzalez bit Sosa's right ear, according to the report.
Police said Gonzalez later fled the scene in his own SUV. He was picked up by officers in the area of Grove Street near his home when he flagged down Officer Michael Tortorise, the report said.
He was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon — his car — one count of assault and battery and one count of leaving the scene of property damage.
During his police interview, Gonzalez denied hitting Sosa's SUV. Gonzalez also said Sosa was the “primary aggressor and was antagonizing him to fight,” according to the report.
Gonzalez also told police he and Sosa were attending the same house party and arrived at the home at the same time. In the incident report, police noted and photographed “visible” damage to both Gonzalez's and Sosa's SUVs.
Appearing before Judge Patricia Dowling in Haverhill District Court at his arraignment Jan. 13, Gonzalez posted $1,000 bail.
His next court date is Feb. 19.