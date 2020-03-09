Police: Man comes unleashed in Freckles the dog dispute

HAVERHILL — A long-simmering neighborhood dispute concerning unrestrained dogs turned violent Friday after police say the owner intimidated both his upset neighbor and an animal control officer before being tased during his arrest.
Theodore Gilford, 51, was arraigned Monday morning before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling on two counts of witness intimidation, criminal harassment, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was ordered held without bail.
A judge was expecting to hear from Gilford, of 268 Brandy Brow Road, at a jury trial Friday concerning the dog dispute. However, Gilford said he was too sick to continue the proceedings and rushed from the courtroom, according to a police report.
The man Gilford was to face in court was Eric Klimas of 3 East Meadow Road, who has made several complaints to Haverhill police and animal control about Gilford's dogs running free around their rural neighborhood.
Later Friday after Gilford left his jury trial, tensions reached a boil when Klimas made another complaint about Gilford's dogs, according to a police report.
This time Freckles the beagle was on the loose, Klimas said.
Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon went to 3 East Meadow Road to meet with Klimas about 3 p.m. He showed her a video of Freckles in his yard. It being a repeat offense, Cannon was prepared to issue Gilford a $100 fine.
When Cannon asked Gilford if he knew where his dog was, Gilford told her Freckles had been in his yard with his other pets that afternoon.
Gilford — who is 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds — then said to Klimas, “Thanks (expletive),” according to the report.
Feeling “threatened” when Gilford “aggressively and quickly” came toward her and Klimas with his arms outstretched, Cannon radioed for urgent backup from police, the report states.
Sgt. Jamie Landry and Officer Penny Portalla responded and Klimas said he wanted to file for a protection order. Meanwhile, police say, Gilford was “walking and pacing back and forth quickly” in the woods nearby.
Once they learned Gilford had left his trial earlier and that Klimas and Cannon were to be witnesses, police determined Gilford's behavior amounted to witness tampering.
Landry and Portalla located Gilford walking in his neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. and tried to stop him, but he continued into a large conservation area. Gilford was “argumentative” and refused to comply, according to the report.
Officers used pepper spray and “distraction techniques,” including striking his knees and punching him, in their attempts to subdue Gilford.
When this failed, they tased him in the back, according to the report.
Given his size, Gilford was restrained with two sets of handcuffs. He then rolled to his side and began shaking his legs, according to police, who believed he was faking a seizure.
Gilford will be back in court Wednesday for a hearing to determine if he is a danger to himself or others in the community.