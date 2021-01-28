NEWBURY — Investigators said a homeless man who believed he was chatting online with a 14-year-old girl sent an obscene photo of himself to people who turned out to be undercover police — one of them an officer from Haverhill.
The man was arrested and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail by a Newburyport District Court judge.
Troy Drew, 33 — last known to be living in his car parked in southern New Hampshire, according to investigators — was charged with sending obscene material to a minor and distributing obscene material.
His arraignment came just hours after he was arrested by Newbury police on a previous warrant. That warrant was issued in December, around the same time Haverhill police issued a warrant for Drew's arrest.
According to Newbury police, Drew surrendered to police Wednesday.
Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews said Drew began chatting with an undercover Newbury police officer in early December on the app Kik. Drew was inside a chat area known to attract people looking to connect with young girls, investigators said. The undercover officer and Drew moved their chats to online Google hangouts and began to discuss sexual topics, investigators said.
Eventually, a Haverhill police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl joined the conversation. At one point during he chat, Drew said he would like to have sex with both of the girls at the same time, police said. During the conversations, Drew sent an obscene photo of himself to the Newbury officer, police said.
Based on the photo and the chats, both departments charged Drew and issued warrants for his arrest, according to McAndrews.
McAndrews said Drew admitted sending the photo and said if he had a driver’s license he would have met the officers “in a heartbeat.”
Drew's attorney, Charles Nierman, said his client does not have a criminal record and has roots in Maine where his father lived. He also said Drew was out of work and that "$10,000 cash bail would be a million for most people." He asked for bail to be set at no higher than $1,000.
If Drew posts bail, he must not use the internet or social media and must have no contact with children under 16 years old. However, because Drew is also wanted by Haverhill police, the judge ordered him held without bail until he is arraigned in Haverhill District Court.
Drew's next Newburyport court appearance, via video conference, is Feb. 18 for a pretrial hearing.