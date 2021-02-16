Police officer, movie actor Guy Cooper announces run for Haverhill mayor

HAVERHILL — After appearing in more than a half dozen Hollywood movies, including most recently Liam Neeson's "Honest Thief," Guy Cooper has gotten used to being in the spotlight.
Now, the part-time actor and full-time Haverhill police patrolman is preparing to step into a spotlight of different kind.
He said he plans to run for mayor, something he's been thinking about for years.
"I think I can bring a new vision to the city," Cooper said, adding he prefers to delay announcing his official mayoral platform until his campaign comes together in a few weeks.
Cooper said he plans to file nomination papers with the City Clerk once they are available.
If Mayor James Fiorentini runs for office again, it would be for a record 10th two-year term. If Fiorentini faces Cooper, it will be the second time he'll square off against a Haverhill police officer.
In 2019, Fiorentini won a record ninth term as Haverhill mayor when he defeated challenger Dan Trocki, a Haverhill police officer who was a political newcomer. Fiorentini won that race 6,503 to 4,785 votes.
Cooper said he filed paperwork with the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance on Feb. 10, noting he was forming the Cooper for Mayor committee that includes his mother, Sharon Cooper, as treasurer, and his friend Randi Young as chair.
Cooper, 52, was born in Lynn, but his family moved to Haverhill in 1981. He graduated from St. Joseph School in 1984 and from Haverhill High School in 1988.
"I joined the Marines two weeks after graduation," he said.
About a year later, he fractured his back during a training exercise and received an honorable discharge, he said.
He regained his strength through exercise and therapy and got a job with the Essex County Sheriff in 1990 as a corrections officer at the former Lawrence jail, before becoming a deputy sheriff at Middleton jail.
Cooper joined the Haverhill Police Department in 1997.
"I wanted to use my military training as police are a paramilitary organization," he said. "To me, it was a way to advance my career."
He got into acting when he accompanied a friend to an open casting call around 2013, and along the way earned a bachelor's degree in law enforcement.
Other movies besides "Honest Thief'' that he's appeared in include "The Equalizer," "Spotlight," "Listeners," "Hubie Halloween," "Spenser Confidential," "Jungleland" and "Father of the Year."
Cooper has a daughter, Cassandra, 20, who lives with him in his home in the Riverside section of the city.
As a way to gain management skills, Cooper served as vice president of the Haverhill Police Relief Association for 19 years, where he was involved in gathering donations and organizing fundraising events.
"I'm currently the treasurer of the Police Patrolman's Union, a job that requires money management skills," he said.
While attending St. Joseph School, Cooper played Haverhill youth football and at Haverhill High he played football during his freshman year.
He returned to the sport in 2008 as a way to boost his mental and physical toughness. He played semi-professional football in the New England Football League with the New England Hawks for two years. After that team disbanded, he played for the Merrimack Valley Maulers for three years.
"I also coached the Haverhill Youth Football Redskins for five years as a volunteer," he said.
Cooper said seeking the mayor's post has been on his mind for some time.
"I've been thinking of running for mayor for a while now,'' he said, "but I held off ... I wanted to gain more skills and have more career experiences.''