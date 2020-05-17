Police officer's punishment to cost him $10K  

HAVERHILL — A police patrolman who faced domestic violence charges last year will lose about $10,680 in pay due to punishments ordered by the mayor.
Officer Carlos Arriaga has been suspended for 45 days without pay by Mayor James Fiorentini because of Arriaga's actions toward the woman at the center of the domestic incident. Arriaga's actions were unbecoming a police officer and went against orders from his superiors, according to a Police Department investigation.
The suspension will cost Arriaga about $7,400 — a month and a half's worth of his $59,119 annual salary.
According to the mayor's decision, Arriaga will lose another $3,280 because when his suspension ends he must work 20 days unpaid as part of his punishment, City Solicitor William Cox said.
The 45-day suspension came after a Police Department investigation found Arriaga disobeyed orders not to have contact with the woman involved in the incident that caused him to be arrested on domestic violence charges in August of last year.
Arriaga, who has more than 20 years with the Haverhill Police Department, violated orders from his superiors when he sent "harassing and vulgar" texts and "willingly" visited the woman, an internal affairs investigation concluded.
According to an internal affairs report prepared by Capt. Robert Pistone in November and obtained last week by The Eagle-Tribune, Arriaga was ordered twice to have no contact with his girlfriend, who accused him of throwing a metal water bottle at her during an Aug. 7, 2019, altercation at Arriaga's Haverhill home. As a result of that incident, Arriaga was arrested on one count of assault and battery on a family/household member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
On the night of his arrest, Arriaga called the police station and requested that a senior officer come to his home, according to a police report. At the same time, a woman called 911 asking for police to come to Arriaga's home, the report said. She said she was being assaulted, according to the report.
During an interview with police, Arriaga said the couple had a “few drinks” before bed. While they were in bed, Arriaga said his phone lit up with a Gmail notification. The woman told police it was a Match.com notification. She asked Arriaga to let her see it, and the couple got into an argument, according to the police report.
The argument spilled over to Arriaga's garage, police said. As the woman backed a car out of the garage, some of her belongings — including a metal water bottle — fell from the car and Arriaga picked them up and threw them back into the car, according to the police report. He slammed the car door shut and told her to leave his property, the report said.
The woman told police she felt the water bottle was “intentionally” thrown at her. She said she was hit near her right eyebrow, according to the police report. There was no visible redness or bruising and the woman declined medical attention, the report said. She told police she did not fear Arriaga.
Arriaga was on paid administrative leave from the Police Department since his arrest in August 2019. In January, a judge agreed to dismiss criminal charges against Arriaga after prosecutor Michelle Belmonte of the Essex District Attorney's office said the state was “unable to proceed” without the cooperation of the witness in the case — the girlfriend.
In the internal affairs report prepared at the request of police Chief Alan DeNaro, Pistone said that Arriaga, a former Marine, "flagrantly disregarded" direct orders not to contact his girlfriend. He was told twice in writing by superiors — a lieutenant immediately after Arriaga's arrest and, later, DeNaro — not to do so, according to the report.
The woman texted Pistone on Sept. 29, 2019, to make him aware that she and Arriaga had been in contact "on and off" since his arrest, the report said.
According to the report, Arriaga did "faithfully" check in with Pistone daily as ordered, but "at no time (did he) ask for clarification or modification of the orders given to him." He also displayed conduct unbecoming an officer, was insubordinate, violated rules and did not carry out orders, the report said.
Deputy Chief Anthony Haugh said there is a minimum staffing requirement for each shift and that Arriaga's absence may have caused the department to drop below minimum staffing from time to time, in the same way an officer calling in sick or being on vacation would. Haugh could not say how much it would cost to replace Arriaga during his suspension.
According to figures from the city solicitor and city auditor's offices, Arriaga made $119,582 in 2019 including his base pay of $59,119 and $60,464 in overtime.
Attorney Joseph Padolsky represents the Haverhill Police Patrolmen's Union. He said he will appeal, on Arriaga's behalf, the punishments ordered by the mayor. The appeal process is expected to take several months.
"The conclusion of the investigation is something that we disagree with strenuously," Padolsky said. "There's a reason why the criminal case was dropped. There's definitely more to the story. The underlying accusations made against Carlos just were not true and everything stems from that."
DeNaro, the police chief, said he is "disappointed" with the outcome. The chief wanted a more severe punishment, according to the mayor.
"As a career police officer and the police chief, I'm extremely disappointed that my recommendations were not followed, but I also understand that I am not the appointing authority nor the final say," DeNaro said. "If you're asking me if I'm happy, I'm not happy."
Fiorentini, on the other hand, said Arriaga's punishment is fair and that an appeal would not change the punishment.
"Imposing inappropriate discipline would put the taxpayers of this city at risk, as we have seen in other communities," Fiorentini said. "After I was able to review all of the evidence in this matter from both sides, I imposed discipline which I felt was appropriate given the facts of this case and past disciplinary actions within the Police Department.
“Evidently the union feels I was too strict, and the police chief feels I was too lenient,'' the mayor said. "My job isn’t to rubber stamp anyone’s recommendation. My job is to make a separate independent decision. The fact that one side thinks it is too strict and the other side thinks it is too lenient, tells me that my decision was fair."
Fiorentini issued Arriaga's 45-day suspension after hearings officer David Connolly recommended a 30-day suspension.