GROVELAND — A car crash that left a 27-year-old Rowley woman dead is under investigation by Groveland and state police, who are trying to determine why her SUV hit a parked car.
Police said Alyson Spence crossed into the opposite lane of traffic while driving on School Street and hit a parked car just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Police said Spence was unconscious at the scene and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she later died.
Two young children who were properly buckled in the back seat of the SUV escaped injury, police said.
Spence was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on School Street when the crash happened, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.
The Trailblazer crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a parked 2016 Lincoln MKZ in the area of 115 School St., according to Procopio. The Lincoln was unoccupied in an on-street parking area at the time of the crash, he said.
State Police praised Spence for properly buckling up the two children, saving them from injury.
"The children thankfully were not injured, which is testimony to the necessity of properly using child seat restraints, as this woman did," Procopio said in a prepared statement.
The children were given to family members at the scene, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation by state and local police. A State Police reconstruction team is looking into the cause of the crash and will forward findings to Groveland Police, officials said.