HAVERHILL — Police said a 17-year old girl from Seabrook, New Hampshire, was injured in a shooting that took place on July 21 around 9:53 p.m. near 163 Grove St.
Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said the victim was taken to a Boston area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition as of Friday, he said.
"We are investigating multiple motives for the shooting, which does not appear to be random, although the victim does not appear to be the intended target," Doherty said. "Numerous shots were fired, a vehicle was struck, and she was a passenger in the vehicle."
The investigation into this shooting is being conducted by Haverhill police with the assistance of State Police, Doherty said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kyle McCann at 978-373-1212, ext. 1578. You can also leave a message on the anonymous tip line by following the prompts.