SALEM, N.H. — An attack by an intruder in a Blake Street home was captured by a security camera system in the building, which aided in the criminal investigation, a police report said.
According to a report written by responding Officer Sean Marino, the video footage shows a man barge in Sunday and assault the homeowner and his girlfriend as they drank coffee in the living room.
Investigators said the victims were able to tell police who the intruder was, as well as what car he was driving when he fled the scene, according to the police report.
Erik Frasca, 43, of Haverhill was stopped by police a mile away from the home and arrested.
Frasca is charged with burglary, simple assault, and domestic violence simple assault, according to the report.
The woman, named in the police report as Danielle Carnew, told police that Frasca is her ex-husband. The two divorced in 2017 over a domestic violence incident in which she was the victim, she said. The owner of the home at 8 Blake St., identified by police as Justin Metzer, is her current boyfriend, according to the report.
Court records show Carnew took out a restraining order against Frasca on July 22, two days after he barged into her boyfriend’s home, leading to Frasca’s arrest.
She believes Frasca is “still taking steroids and possibly other drugs” and has “significant anger management issues,” the police report says.
Haverhill police records show Frasca was accused, but never convicted, of drug crimes in 2018 when he was a Haverhill Highway Department worker. Frasca and two other men were arrested after being watched by Haverhill detectives and found with oxycodone and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
The state’s evidence in the case consisted of a single 30-mg oxycodone pill found in a city truck Frasca and his co-worker Steven Allen were travelling in, as well as six oxycodone pills found with former city employee Kevin Moriarty, a police report said.
Police began following the three men after receiving an anonymous tip through the mayor’s office that Moriarty, who left the Highway Department on good terms in 2003, was selling drugs to city employees, according to records.
The case was dropped by prosecutors after a judge decided police had no probable cause to search or arrest the men.
In the latest case involving the Blake Street home in which Frasca is named a defendant, he is accused of punching Metzner in the face multiple times before Carnew was able to get between the two men. Metzner then called 911 while Carnew tried to calm down her ex-husband, police said.
Metzner had a gun, he told police, but put it away before officers arrived.
The police report said Metzner had a torn shirt after the incident, in addition to a large bruise and bleeding cut over his right eye.
Metzner pointed investigators to the security camera in his home that recorded the entire incident, police said, and he provided a copy of the recording to them.
“Metzner then allowed me to view the footage, which clearly showed Frasca barge into the residence and punch him multiple times in the face,” reads the report from Marino, the responding officer.
After police reviewed the footage again several days later, a charge of domestic violence simple assault was added against Frasca for assaulting Carnew during the incident, investigators said.
Frasca was freed on personal recognizance, according to police. A court date for his arraignment was not immediately known.