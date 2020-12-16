HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man was arrested after he was seen driving at a high rate of speed the wrong way on a one way street in Cambridge, and then crashing into another vehicle, police said.
Cambridge police charged Dennis Jones, 53, 50 Portland St., Haverhill, with possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession of a Class A drug, possession of Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug, operating to endanger, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and a one-way violation.
According to officials in Cambridge District Court, as of Tuesday Jones had failed to appear for his arraignment on the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police said the incident leading to Jones' arrest happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, and that several witnesses saw him driving the wrong way on Mount Auburn Street at a high rate of speed. Witnesses told police Jones lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle, injuring three people. Police said the three people declined medical attention.
A search of the vehicle driven by Jones turned up fentanyl that police said was in plain view next to the vehicle's cup holders. Police said they also found several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The search turned up more fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, police said.
Jones was taken to a local hospital, where, while placing him under arrest, police said they found a package of fentanyl in his hand and a sock containing 28 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine that he had stuffed down his pants.