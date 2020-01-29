HAVERHILL — Police say they are searching for a person who posed as an account-holder and fraudulently withdrew $9,000 from two banks — one in Haverhill and the other in Groveland — in mid-November.
Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen has released surveillance photos of the person who is wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt and mirrored sunglasses, in hopes the public will recognize him or her.
According to Gillen, the suspect made off with the cash by committing identify fraud. No other information was provided about the crime.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Groveland Det. Joshua Sindoni at 978-521-1212.