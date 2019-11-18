HAVERHILL — Police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of the Bradford branch of TD Bank at 860 S. Main St. in Bradford last week.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said a masked person entered the bank at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, with a gun, then approached two tellers and demanded money.
Doherty said the robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He said the robbery is under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time, Doherty said.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Haverhill police Detective Kyle McCann at 978-373-1212, ext. 1578.