HAVERHILL — Police are seeking the public's help to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident on East Broadway Thursday morning that sent an 84-year-old man to the hospital.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said officers responded to East Broadway Thursday at 9:42 a.m. for a pedestrian accident. The elderly man refused treatment at the scene, Doherty said.
The man's son, Haverhill School Committee member Paul Magliocchetti, said his father, Angelo, was hit while walking his dog near his home.
"He is doing well and staying at Anna Jaques (hospital) overnight for observation," the younger Magliocchetti said of his father, adding that police are actively investigating the accident.
"We received Ring (doorbell) video footage from a neighbor of cars passing by around the time of the incident and hope that it will help the police identify the person responsible," Paul Magliocchetti said. "Hopefully the person will do the right thing."
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Portnoy at 978-373-1212, ext. 1552.