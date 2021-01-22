HAVERHILL — Police said two children, ages 4 and 15, were in an apartment when officers raided it and found fentanyl and methamphetamine in the home.
Investigators said they notified a state agency responsible for the well-being of children and also arrested the children's father — Raymond Pramataris, 42. He is charged with trafficking in the drugs.
Police said they filed a 51A report with the state Department of Children and Families on behalf of the two children. Such a report typically leads to an investigation by the agency to determine whether it is safe for the children to remain in the home.
Police said they seized about 58 grams of fentanyl and about 65 grams of methamphetamine from the apartment. They said the amount of drugs, along with a digital scale, weights and plastic baggies they found in the kitchen, are inconsistent with personal use — indicating Pramataris was providing drugs to other people.
Police said that when narcotics detectives used a search warrant to enter Pramataris' apartment at 107 Cedar St., Unit 3, the afternoon of Jan. 19, he let them in without incident. Inside were several adults, along with a 15-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy, police said.
Pramataris told detectives that he had "meth" and fentanyl in a safe in the living room, according to a police report. Officers said they seized the drugs from the safe.
Pramataris was taken into custody without a struggle and booked at the police station, according to the report. He is charged with trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl and trafficking between 36 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine.
Pramataris was arraigned on the charges Jan. 20 in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $100,000. The ruling was made without prejudice, meaning the court can reconsider the issue of bail at any time.