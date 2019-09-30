HAVERHILL — A female student who police say sent Snapchat threats against Whittier Regional High to two other students will not only be subject to review by school officials, but also police.
According to a statement from Superintendent Maureen Lynch, police identified the female student behind the Snapchat threats but would not release the student’s name.
School administrators were notified of the sender’s identity at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Lynch said. Any school action against the female student will be handled by administrators and be based on the school’s code of conduct, she said.
The matter has also been referred to Haverhill police, she said.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty would only say the matter is still under investigation.
Police had an increased presence at Whittier Monday morning. Though there was no current threat to students or faculty, Lynch said the increased police presence would continue Monday afternoon.
The statement from Lynch said that at 9 a.m. Saturday, a Whittier student reported receiving a message via Snapchat threatening to “shoot up” the school. The student reported the message to Haverhill police, the statement said. Whittier was not mentioned by name.
According to the statement, police were made aware of a second Snapchat message threatening a violent act against the school that was sent at 5:30 a.m. Monday. The second message was sent to a different student, according to the statement.
“Thankfully, this situation was resolved swiftly by our local police department,” Lynch said. “There is no threat to our school community. I’d like to thank the Haverhill Police Department for their assistance, as well as students, staff, faculty, parents and guardians for their patience and cooperation over the last few days.”