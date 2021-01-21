HAVERHILL — A Tewksbury teen pointed a gun at a Haverhill man in an incident fueled by a shooting death that happened in the city two years ago, police said.
The teen who pointed the gun accused the man of disrespecting the memory of Nike Colon, who was killed in May 2018 in a drive-by shooting in Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood, police said.
Richard Madison III, 19, of Tewksbury is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (a gun) following the incident, which police said happened outside a home in Haverhill's Riverside neighborhood.
Madison was arraigned on the charge Jan. 19 in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Jan. 27. The hearing will determine whether Madison is a danger to the community and should continue to be held as his case continues in court.
Madison, a former Haverhill resident who police said they have dealt with in the past, was ordered to have no contact with any victims or witnesses in the case, according to documents on file in Haverhill District Court.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched on Jan. 16 at 2:48 p.m. to 44 Spruce St. on a report of someone making a threat with a gun.
Police said a 20-year-old man told them he was with his cousin and two friends in the driveway of the Spruce Street home when Madison and another man drove past them several times in a purple Mazda before stopping in front of the house.
The man told police that Madison, who he was formerly friends with, approached him and asked, "Why did you disrespect my boy Nike's grave like that?" and asked why he had been "talking smack" about Colon.
The man told police that Madison threatened him, saying he had something in his car for him and that it had a 30-round clip. The man told police he took it to mean a gun.
Police said the man's cousin went inside the home to call police and that when he returned, Madison and another man in the car were driving away with Madison pointing a gun.
Police said they learned the car was registered to an address in Groveland. A short time later, Groveland police notified Haverhill police that they had stopped the car. Haverhill police said they went to where the car was stopped and arrested Madison. Police said they searched the car but did not find a gun.
When asked by officers why he had been in Haverhill, Madison said he was visiting an old friend that he used to be in jail with, according to police. Madison would not name the friend, according to the police report.
On May 17, 2018, Colon, 20, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the Mount Washington neighborhood when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle. Police said the incident was gang related. Colon was flown to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man charged with killing Colon — Eddy Almonte of Haverhill — was captured by police in Virginia 12 days later. Almonte is being held without bail while his court case is pending.
Colon was buried in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lawrence shortly after his death, then the following year, his headstone was vandalized.
It was the first of three times the headstone was damaged before Colon's family removed the stone from the cemetery and placed Colon's body at another grave site.