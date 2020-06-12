HAVERHILL — State police arrested four people Friday following a multi-community car chase that began in Haverhill with the theft of a Mercedes, officials said.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Haverhill police stopped a black Mercedes reported stolen from a car dealership in the city, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police. After the vehicle was stopped, the driver fled at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 495 and the car was located at 9:20 a.m. by a trooper on Interstate 93 southbound, just south of Exit 42 in Andover, police said.
The driver refused to stop after the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, state police said. A tire deflation device was used without success when police caught up with the car again in Woburn, according to the press release.
Another trooper working a paid detail on Auburn Street in Medford just after 9:30 a.m. observed the driver of the Mercedes come to a stop and exited his cruiser to order the driver to stop. At that time, the driver of the Mercedes continued driving, striking the trooper, his cruiser and another vehicle in the process, police said.
The trooper drove himself to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.
The Mercedes was found at 1 p.m. in Lynn on Pond Street by the State Police Air Wing, police said. Marked and unmarked cruisers followed the Mercedes and took the four people inside the car into custody without incident, according to the press release.
Arrested were the driver, Jonathan Cesar, 18, of Malden and Yosvani Hernandez, 18, of Somerville. Police also arrested two juveniles.
All four of the people arrested are charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. The incident is under investigation and additional charges may follow, according to state police.