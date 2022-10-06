HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Department will participate in National Faith & Blue Weekend Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. in front of the police station on Bailey Boulevard. This nationwide campaign was created to bring faith-based groups together with law enforcement and to build bridges and break biases within the community. The event will include an open house and a display of police vehicles and equipment. Light refreshments will be provided.
Faith & Blue is based on the premise that strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding. Law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of each community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.
Spooktacular night planned for Saturday
HAVERHILL — Join the Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder as they kick off the Halloween Season with a “spooktacular” night at the Duston-Dustin Garrison House Saturday, Oct. 8.
This 1698 house is located at 665 Hilldale Ave. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The event will begin at 7:15 p.m. with Christi Brouder of Witches Wonder talking about how important psychics can be on investigations, followed by Essex County Ghost Project members leading a tour and investigation of the Garrison House. A $15 donation per person is required. All proceeds go to maintaining the Garrison House. For more information contact Thomas Spitalere 978-376-2807.
Dinner with Gov. Baker, Lt. Gov. Polito set for Oct. 12
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 per table.
The event will include presentations of the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award to Cal Williams, senior director of the United Way; the Emerging Leader Award to Joseph DiPietro of Revise Inc.,; the Community Spirit Award to the Haverhill Exchange Club Hometown Heroes Veterans Program; the Nonprofit awards to the Merrimack Valley YWCA and Haverhill YMCA, and the Business Development award to Sal Lupoli of the Lupoli Companies.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Historical Society holds 14th annual Fall Festival
NEWTON, N.H. — The Newton Historical Society’s annual Fall Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Newton office of the North Shore Bank.
Enjoy drinks, appetizers and raffles while learning about Newton’s history. The event directly supports the historical society and helps fund its operations.
Tickets for the Fall Festival are $15 per person or $25 for two and can be purchased at the Newton Town Clerk’s office, Gale Library or Northshore Bank. It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance.
For more information call 603-382-8693 or 603-560-0765.
“Pack the Truck” to benefit kids in need
SANDOWN, N.H. — The Sandown Lions Club will host “Pack the Truck” Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Town Hall’s parking lot.
Donations benefit the Power Pack program which provides children who may need assistance to get through the weekend with meals until they return to school.
It will directly help some elementary students at Sandown North Elementary School and Sandown Central School.
Canned foods, peanut butter, grape jelly, instant mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, granola bars and cereal are among suggested non-perishable items which kids would be able to easily open to make meals for themselves if needed.
