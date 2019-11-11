HAVERHILL — Senior police officials along with a representative from the mayor's office will discuss public safety initiatives intended to combat violence and gang activity at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
The discussion comes on the heels of several recent shooting incidents in the city. Police successfully caught the suspects.
The presentation is in advance of a planned community meeting Dec. 5 in the Mount Washington neighborhood to discuss gun and gang violence in the city. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 at Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington St. A second neighborhood meeting is in the planning stages.
Fiorentini said police officials will be at the council meeting to answer questions and update the council on the department’s efforts and progress fighting gangs and gun violence. Police will also discuss efforts they've been making to address gang violence and the recent successes they've had.
"We’re going to continue our broad and aggressive approach to fighting gangs and gun violence with a series of initiatives including at least two community meetings, supporting neighborhood crime watches, reconvening my gang task force and other initiatives that are still in the planning stages," Fiorentini said, noting that the last time the gang task force met it led to the recruitment of the UTEC anti-gang youth organization to the city.
City councilors, representatives from UTEC, community groups, local churches and law enforcement agencies in addition to Haverhill police will also be invited to attend the Dec. 5 meeting.
Shortly after bullets were fired into two apartment buildings in the Mount Washington neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 15, police arrested Brian Grande, 18, of Haverhill; Nadia Millis, 19, of Peabody; and Jose Rosado, 19, of Providence, Rhode Island. No one was injured in the shooting just after noontime. Houses at 65 and 69 Jackson St. Extension were damaged.
Mount Washington is an inner-city area that has been the site of shootings and other street crimes in recent years. Some of the crimes have been linked to gangs, police said.
One day after an Oct. 13 incident in which a 21-year-old Lawrence man man was shot in the face, police arrested Edison Manzueta, 19, of 8 Whittier St., Methuen, and a 16-year-old Haverhill boy, charging both with armed assault to murder. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Ashworth Terrace at Freeman Street, which is also in the Mount Washington neighborhood.
Two days after an Oct. 30 incident in which shots were fired from moving vehicle at another vehicle on Washington Street, in the Mount Washington neighborhood, police charged Mario Acosta, 23, of 193 Hilldale Ave., Apt. 1, with assault with intent to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and other charges.
The sound of multiple gunshots in the middle of the afternoon alarmed a number of residents in that area of the city, who called police to report what they'd heard.