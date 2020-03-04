Police: War re-enactor showed up to school drunk 

HAVERHILL — What was intended to be a lesson in Revolutionary War history turned out to be a tutorial in why not to drive drunk for a presenter who police say showed up inebriated at Spofford Pond School in Boxford.
A Haverhill District Court judge ordered Denis Cormier of Dracut to submit to daily alcohol screenings after he arrived at the elementary school — wearing full regalia — and registered a blood alcohol level of .2%. The legal limit is .08.
The 60-year-old was 30 minutes late Tuesday to set up for his presentation to sixth-graders. He was unloading boxes from his car, an Avis rental, when he was asked to leave.
Boxford police Chief James Riter and Detective Brian Neeley responded to the school just after 9 a.m. at the request of Principal Kathryn Castonguay.
When Neeley asked Cormier if he had anything to drink, Cormier told him he only had coffee, according to a police report.
Neeley then observed Comier put his hand into the right pocket of his vest, the report states. When the officer asked him to remove his hand, Neeley reached into the pocket and retrieved an empty nip of Sea Ice vodka.
Cormier consented to a breathalyzer test and blew 0.205%, police said, and his eyes were “glassy and bloodshot.”
Riter said that because Cormier told school faculty members he was “stuck in traffic” and that others saw him driving, police had probable cause to make an arrest and charge him with operating under the influence of alcohol.
A fifth of liquor and a tall Budweiser can were in plain view in Cormier's car, Riter said.
The Boxford Department of Public Works assisted with removing Cormier's war-related items, including a musket and other military relics, Riter said.
Arraigned before Judge Allen Swan at Haverhill District Court, Cormier — still wearing the majority of his re-enactment costume — was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to submit to daily alcohol screenings and wear a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device while his case is pending.
His next court date is in early April.
Following his arraignment, Cormier was transported back to the Boxford police station because he was still drunk, Riter said. He remained at the station until 3 p.m. and took an Uber back home.
“He was a gentleman the whole time,” Riter said. “It's an unfortunate situation. I hope he works it out and gets the help he needs.”