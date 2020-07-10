HAVERHILL — A woman was able to escape an ex-boyfriend who held her captive for three days inside her Haverhill home, at one point threatening to kill her, police said.
The 32-year-old woman's successful escape was a daring one. She convinced a taxi driver to rush her to a police station after she tricked the ex-boyfriend into stepping out of a cab they shared, police said. They were in the cab because he was planning to take her to get groceries at a local Market Basket, police said.
William Brady, 45, who lives in Everett, has since been arrested and ordered held without bail by Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling. Brady faces charges of kidnapping, assault and battery on a family/household member, threat to commit a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, and breaking and entering in the daytime (felony, person in fear). He will appear in court again next week to determine if he is a danger to the community at large and if he should continue to be held, court officials said.
Haverhill police met the woman at the Salem, New Hampshire, police station on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Haverhill police report. She arrived at the Salem station by taxi after escaping from Brady, police said.
According to the police report, the woman called for a taxi to go grocery shopping with Brady and made a quick decision when they were in the cab, telling him she forgot her COVID-19 protective mask in her home. When he went back in the building to get the mask, she told the cab driver to drive off, the report said.
According to the report, the woman went to New Hampshire because Brady is on probation and unable to legally leave Massachusetts. She intended to go to a hotel, the report said, but the cab driver convinced her to go to the Salem police station.
When Haverhill police spoke to the woman, she said she was "in fear for her life" and hesitant to report the incident because she is "terrified" of Brady, the report said. The woman also worried about losing the young son whom she and Brady are parents of, according to the police report. She had the boy with her when she arrived at the police station, according to the Salem police log.
According to the report, the woman said she and Brady dated on and off for three years but were not currently in a relationship. She said Brady was in jail for two years — from February 2018 to February 2020 — for domestic assault and battery in which she was the victim. When he was released, they dated again briefly, but he has not lived with her "in a few months" and only spends the night "on occasion," she said in the police report.
She told police Brady spent the night with her at her home on July 3. When they woke up on July 4, she asked him to leave following an argument in which Brady accused her of cheating on him. The woman said Brady, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, is "physically and verbally abusive" and "attempts to control every aspect of her life," according to the police report.
Brady briefly left the woman's home on July 4, and she told police she was so fearful of him returning that she laid on her son's bedroom floor with a knife while Brady was gone, the police report said. Later in the day, Brady returned and entered the home by breaking a window in a spare bedroom and climbing into the apartment, according to the report.
Once he was inside the home, Brady grabbed the knife the woman had been holding, the report said. While holding the knife, he threatened to kill her if she contacted police or obtained a restraining order, according to the report.
Brady used furniture and other items to barricade both doors of the woman's home from July 4 to July 7 so she could not leave, the police report said. He also "slapped her with an open hand in the face and punched her in the back of the head," according to the report.
The woman told police she vomited numerous times from stress while she was being held and tried to sleep during the daytime so that her interactions with Brady would be limited, according to the report.
Haverhill police did not see visible injuries on the woman and she declined medical attention, according to the police report. The woman said her son was present during the abuse she suffered at the hands of Brady, but the boy did not witness or receive any physical abuse himself, the report said.
While police were interviewing the woman in Salem, she said she received phone calls from a blocked number and she believed the calls were from Brady, according to the police report. The woman gave Haverhill detectives consent to search her home for Brady, but when they arrived, he was not there, the report said.
Brady was ultimately found and arrested by the Everett Police Department at his mother's home in Everett, which is his last known address, according to the police report. He was then transported back to the Haverhill police station for booking.
According to the police report, Brady has five previous restraining orders, with the woman involved in this incident listed as the most recent plaintiff. He has one previous conviction for intimidation, three previous convictions for assault and battery on a family/household member, six previous convictions for threats and one previous conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon.