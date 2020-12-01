HAVERHILL — Mr. Mike's restaurant, a popular spot for diners and bar patrons, has closed again due to concerns about an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the community.
On Nov. 28, Mr. Mike's owners Mike and Patti Difeo posted a message on social media saying it was a difficult decision to make, but they needed to close temporarily until it is safe to reopen.
"The safety of our customers and employees are my number one priority," Mike Difeo said. "I am hopeful that there will be a vaccine available soon and we can all put this in our rear view mirror. Please stay safe, practice social distancing and keep your circle of friends small right now, looking forward to seeing our restaurant family again soon."
This is the second time Mr. Mike's has closed during the pandemic, once due to a state order affecting all restaurants and later because a worker at Mr. Mike's tested positive for COVID-19.
Richard MacDonald, director of inspectional services for the city, said that as of Monday, he had not been contacted by Difeo and was not aware of the reason why he decided to close the restaurant temporarily.
"We will assist with whatever he needs," MacDonald said. "We will check with them on what they will do with any food that is in storage, which is a normal inspectional services function."
Like many other businesses, Mr. Mike's was forced to close in March after Gov. Charlie Baker ordered businesses that do not provide essential services to close. Take-out service was allowed to continue, under a variety of precautions.
After several extensions to the governor's order, restaurants were allowed to reopen in June under rules allowing for outdoor dining and limited indoor service.
City officials helped by moving quickly to streamline a process that allowed restaurants to change their exterior footprint to serve more customers.
Mike Difeo erected a large tent in the parking lot of his business, allowing as many as 170 diners to get their favorite “dinner for 2” specials nightly and play Keno seven days a week. Diners were also allowed to sit on one of two patios outside the restaurant, Difeo said.
“We just took everything outside,” he said at the time. “You’d be surprised how much you feel like you’re at a wedding or a function under the tent. I was scared you’d feel like you were sitting in a parking lot. That was my biggest concern.’’
Diners were returning and things were going well for Mr. Mike's, which was following all mandatory safety guidelines, including regular disinfection, having employees wear masks and spacing dining tables apart, Difeo said.
Then on Aug. 14, Mr. Mike's voluntarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. It ended what would have been a very busy summer weekend for the popular business on upper Main Street (Route 125) near the Plaistow line.
At that time, MacDonald said Difeo was working closely with city health officials toward a goal of reopening the restaurant as quickly and safely as possible.
Mr. Mike's reopened several weeks later, but as winter approached and temperatures dropped, outdoor dining faded.
Then on Nov. 2 came another hit to businesses like Mr. Mike's when the governor, in an attempt to curb spread of the virus, ordered restaurants to cease in-person dining at 9:30 p.m.