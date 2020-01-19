HAVERHILL — Haverhill's fourth retail marijuana shop, Mellow Fellows, was formally permitted by Mayor James Fiorentini this week — and while some residents in the Amesbury Road neighborhood are excited, others aren't ready to roll out the welcome mat.
Signing a host community agreement Jan. 10 with Mellow Fellows President Timothy Riley, Fiorentini allowed pot to be sold at the former Seafood Etc. space at 330 Amesbury Road — assuming the state Cannabis Control Commission grants the group a license.
Riley owns the business with partners Phil Brown and Charles Emery, Haverhill residents who lease the space from City Councilor Michael McGonagle.
In addition to paying the city 3% of gross sales for five years, the Mellow Fellows agreed to fund the installation of a traffic light after a lengthy back and forth discussion with the neighbors in an effort to mitigate both traffic and safety concerns. This, however, will only happen if the state Department of Transportation deems the request appropriate.
On Tuesday, a spokeswoman from MassDOT said the agency has yet to receive a permit application or any “formal correspondence” about traffic mitigation measures.
That angered residents, including Elliott Street's Dan McDonald, who said they were under the impression that a conversation was already underway. According to McDonald, the group and their Boston-based attorney, Jim Smith, agreed at a Dec. 11 community outreach meeting to contact the state to ask about the light at the neighbors' request.
“This was promised to the neighbors,” McDonald said. “We are not going to be lied to by either the business or the city. We had no choice in this matter and if a business is going to be run on broken promises, then how are the people of Haverhill supposed to trust the owners of a lucrative business that has caused so much controversy?”
Written into the contract with the city was $25,000 to pay for a light, the exact location of which was not disclosed. Neighbors who attended the December meeting requested it be installed at the Interstate 495 off-ramp to Route 110.
In addition to traffic, neighbors fear crime in the residential area near Northern Essex Community College. Stephanie Mann, a local real estate agent, is aware of families in the tight-knit community who have written letters to Fiorentini letting him know they are considering moving.
“Would you buy a home near a package store to raise your kids? These are family neighborhoods,” said Mann, who lives on Shattuck Street.
City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua — who firmly opposed all marijuana-related business, including votes related to Mellow Fellows — stands with those protesting the pot shop.
“What's amazing to me that the City Council didn't listen to the people from the neighborhoods,” Bevilacqua said. “We had people from the neighborhoods come to every single one of the meetings. The state never picked the sites: The locations were picked by the Haverhill City Council. When councilors say to the neighbors, 'The state made us do it,' that's an absolute misrepresentation. Those locations were chosen by the councilors over the objections of the residents of those neighborhoods. That's absolute fact.”
Amesbury Road became one of the city's seven retail marijuana zones in January 2019, more than two years after city voters cast ballots to legalize recreational use of the drug.
Mellow Fellows received a special permit last August and will join downtown's Stem, CNA Stores on River Street and Full Harvest Moonz on the Plaistow border as the shops allowed to sell marijuana in Haverhill.
The city can issue two more licenses for a total of six.
There are others in the area who look forward to being first in line to shop at Mellow Fellows.
Shannon Riley declares the back and forth over traffic congestion “ridiculous,” and believes the appointment-based scheduling will maintain order.
For Amy White, the issue is much simpler: Change is hard.
“People are making problems out of things that are not even problems yet,” White said. “Neighbors stuck in their ways and afraid of change are trying to prolong the inevitable.”
Multiple requests made to the Mellow Fellows and their Haverhill attorney, Paul Magliocchetti, for comment on this story were not returned.