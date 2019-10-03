HAVERHILL — Tension over a plan to open a retail marijuana shop downtown is heightening, with the shop owner asking a judge to grant a harassment prevention order against a businessman who is fighting her plan.
On Thursday in Haverhill District Court, a judge denied the shop owner's request for the order. The judge said her claim of harassment did not rise to the level required by law.
Caroline Pineau, who received a special permit this summer from the City Council to open her Haverhill Stem shop at 124 Washington St., told Judge Stephen Abany that Lloyd Jennings has been harassing her and that she is in fear of her life.
Jennings is one of several downtown business people who have a lawsuit against the city, saying zoning that allows a pot shop to open downtown is improper.
"He's a scary person," Pineau told the judge in reference to Jennings, a trustee of L&B Realty, which owns the adjacent building at 128-130 Washington St. "How do I make the harassment stop? It just keeps going."
Jennings was in the courtroom with his lawyers, Jose Couto Centeio and Scott Schlager of the Boston law firm, Nathanson and Goldberg.
Pineau said the harassment began about a year ago when Jennings and his business partner, Bradford Brooks, met with her and her husband, and Jennings demanded $30,000 for the use of the deck behind 124 Washington St., which Pineau said her father purchased and which she is leasing for her shop.
"He said they'd fight us every step of the way, which I took to be a very serious threat," Pineau said, adding that she'd recently learned that Jennings had been arrested for assault and battery on a police officer.
According to a police report, on Sept. 2, 2018, police were dispatched to Jennings' home at 6 Lancaster St. on a report of a woman who was threatening to harm herself with a piece of glass. Police said Jennings, 46, physically assaulted one of the officers.
A tussle ensued and it took several officers to bring Jennings under control, police noted in their report. Police said Jennings threatened to kill them and after placing him in the backseat of a cruiser, he kicked at the door window then smashed his head against the cruiser's Plexiglass barrier, resulting in multiple lacerations to his forehead.
Jennings was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, defacing property, disorderly conduct, and intimidating (threatening) a police officer. He was arraigned on the charges Sept. 4, 2018, in Haverhill District Court, and was released on $1,000 cash bail.
According to court officials, a trial by jury that was postponed twice, is now scheduled for Dec. 10.
During Thursday's hearing, Pineau said that in March, Jennings and his business partner demanded the use of the deck behind 124 Washington St. and that they wanted $30,000.
"He made comment to someone in the community that if he couldn't get the deck, he was going to burn it down," she said to the objection of Jennings' lawyer. Abany told the lawyer that "hearsay" is allowed at a harassment order hearing.
Pineau said that on Monday, Jennings and his lawyer were taking photographs of the interior of what will become her marijuana dispensary.
"I don't want him around me, I don't want him around my daughter and I'm scared," Pineau told Abany in reference to Jennings.
Abany told Pineau that as unpleasant as Jennings' behavior is, it doesn't rise to the level of harassment under the harassment prevention law and that he was unable to grant her the harassment order at this time.
He suggested she bring her concerns to superior court, where she has a pending case against Brooks and Jennings.
In May, Brooks and Jennings, trustees of L&B Realty, along with Stavros "Steve" Dimakis, owner of Mark's Deli and trustee of the Evthokia Realty Trust sued the city for allowing Pineau to undertake her venture.
The City Council passed a zoning change in January that permits marijuana businesses in that section of the downtown.
The suit, filed in Land Court, challenges the zoning ordinance's validity and legality.
Attorney Scott Schlager, who is representing the three downtown businessmen, said that in regards to that Land Court case, his clients have filed a "motion for summary judgement" that will be heard Oct. 29 by Judge Robert B. Foster of the Land Court.
Civil suit
Unrelated to the zoning issue, Pineau filed a civil suit this summer in Essex Superior Court against Brooks and Jennings, claiming threats and extortion. Dimakis is not named as a defendant in Pineau's lawsuit.
In that suit, Pineau alleges that Brooks and Jennings demanded $30,000 from her. The previous owner of 124 Washington St., the Victor Emmanuel Lodge of the Sons of Italy, objected when Brooks and Jennings planned to build a deck at the rear of the adjacent property, according to Pineau's suit.
The lodge contended the deck would intrude onto its property. Brooks and Jennings settled the dispute by agreeing to also construct a deck for the lodge as well, the suit contends.
The city approved and the two decks were built – but then the Sons of Italy sold its property to Westland Group LLC, in which Pineau's father has an interest.
Brooks and Jennings, however, insisted Pineau still owed them $30,000 for the deck and eventually increased their demand to $75,000, according to Pineau's lawsuit.
Schlager said there is a special motion to dismiss under the state's Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute pending in the Essex Superior Court case against Brooks and Jennings individually. Anti-SLAPP laws are designed to provide for early dismissal of meritless lawsuits filed against people for exercising their First Amendment rights.
Appealing Pineau's special permit
A new suit brought by Brooks, Jennings and Dimakis, filed Sept. 27 in Land Court, appeals the special permit granted this summer to Pineau by the City Council and lists the defendants as the city, the entire City Council, and Pineau.
Dimakis is currently campaigning for a seat on Haverhill's City Council.
The suit states the special permit granted to Pineau authorizes a retail marijuana shop next to a building owned by Jennings and Brooks, and which shares a common entrance and stairway.
L&B Realty leases the first floor of 128-130 Washington St. to the Hidden Pig Restaurant, and leases the second, third and fourth floors to residential tenants, several of whom are families with children under the age of 18, according to the suit.
The suit states that Mark's Deli, owned by Dimakis, is located within 300 feet of Pineau's building and that a significant portion of Dimakis' patrons are minors.
The suit refers to the City Council's decision to grant Pineau a special permit as "arbitrary, capricious, and in excess of the special permit granting authority."
Jennings and Brooks indicate in their suit that if Pineau's shop is allowed to open, it will cause them to suffer harm that includes, but is not limited to, "exposure to unpleasant odors, increased traffic and parking congestion, queing of marijuana patrons that will interfere with the restaurant business, increased noise, harm to the health and welfare of the occupants and invitees, and diminution of property values."