METHUEN — The days of playing politics with paving may be over.
Mayor Neil Perry this week presented a plan to the City Council that uses data gathered and analyzed in 2019 by Beta Group, a New England-based pavement management company.
The company used a grading system that assesses the condition of roads, cross-referenced with cost estimates, to come up with a plan to do repaving in the city.
"We hired Beta Group. They looked at all the roads and developed a rating for each roadway. They take an unbiased look at it," said Public Works Director Pat Bower, who presented the plan to councilors along with Engineering Department Administrator Steve Gagnon.
This method is somewhat of a departure from past practice when councilors got to help decide which roads were paved.
"Any resident will tell you some streets were done multiple times, over and over, when they had already recently been done," noted Councilor At-large Jessica Finicchiaro. "Certain people lived on those streets."
While councilors can still request roads be paved based on input from their constituents, their suggestions have to align with the findings of the Beta Group study.
The old paving method, which has been criticized for targeting streets of well-connected residents, has left many other roads across the city in poor condition, prompting Perry to seek additional funding for what Bower called an "aggressive" re-paving plan over the next couple of years.
"We aren't putting enough into our roads," Perry said, referring to the Beta plan showing continued degradation of major roads and side streets without significant investment. "At our current rate, roads will deteriorate. We need to spend more money on our roads."
Last year, the city spent just over $600,000 on paving projects — the lowest amount in years.
According to the presentation by Bower and Gagnon Monday night, "Mayor Perry recognizes that our historic expenditure of approximately $700,000 annually is not adequate to maintain our roadway system. The mayor is proposing to spend $1.1 million of (state) funds plus an additional $5 million of American Relief Plan funds for a total of $6.1 million for the FY’21/'22 construction season."
It's unclear, however, if the federal American Relief Plan money can be used on roads. Currently, federal guidelines say cities and towns can use the COVID relief money for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements and upgrades. It says nothing about road paving.
Perry said Wednesday that while he believes COVID relief money can be used for paving, the city may be better off borrowing to pay for the additional road work anyway.
"We are getting the $5 million," he said. "We have almost $2 million in Chapter 90 (state money for paving). Whether we decide to fund from a bond for for the Capital Improvements Plan or take it out of the ARPA money Methuen gets, that's a discussion over funding source. Either one, I'm open to. We are probably smarter to bond it. The cost of money is low now, and we could pay off the bond with ARPA money."
While the funding source remains up in the air, the list of streets getting repaved is also still being worked out, even though Perry has already forwarded a list to the council.
During the council meeting, Perry made it clear that councilors can still provide input into the road paving plan, based upon feedback from their constituents. But any suggestions from councilors have to be checked against the list and grading system provided by the Beta Group.
Bower said the Beta Group system prevents the kind of abuse that may have led to some roads getting preferential treatment over others in the past.
"If they (councilors) come in and say, 'I'm looking at Chestnut Street' and they want to include it, we'd go in the plan and say ... 'There are 100 streets with worse ratings,'" Bower said. "This prevents people from gaming the system. If they come to me and say, 'We want to do this street,' it has to be a better reason than: 'So-and-so lives there.' It battles that kind of behavior. This is as fully transparent as could be."
Perry suggested councilors meet or talk with Gagnon or Bower about any roads they might want to add to the list. Gagnon is on vacation and won't return until Monday. Bower said he would be working with councilors on any additions to the list until Gagnon returns.
Councilors generally welcomed the mayor's plan, while at the same time holding out hope that they could vouch for constituents who may be living on substandard roads.
"The way it's being done this time, it's smart," Finicchiaro said. "The process has been abused in the past. Having a third-party, outside company rating each of the streets, based on their need, while having the company assist the DPW with financial planning ... makes sense."
Council Chairman Steve Saba said he typically sends street repairs to the DPW in the spring, based on requests from constituents.
He said he would continue to do that, but would not suggest removing a street from the list in favor of another.
"I'm not going to tell the DPW to take another street off the list," he said. "All I'm going to do is say what a constituent says. That's our job as city councilors. We represent the residents."
Councilor Eunice Zeigler said she appreciated the fact that a plan has been put in place, adding, "There is a point at which councilors could make recommendations based on what we've seen ourselves and heard from residents."