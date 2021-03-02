Power out for section of Route 110 in Haverhill, Tilton Upper closed

HAVERHILL — As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a section of Route 110 (Amesbury Road) between Amesbury Line Road and Wally's Vegetables was closed to traffic while National Grid workers repaired and replaced a utility pole leaning in front of 850 Amesbury Road.
According to National Grid, workers were on the scene and were waiting for Verizon to replace the pole so they could begin reconnecting the power lines. Information as to when the work will be completed was not immediately available.
Also as of 10:30 a.m., 643 National Grid customers in Haverhill were without power. The power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.
Outages were reported in the Whittier Vo-Tech area, in the Mill Street area, as well as Main Street and 12th Avenue, along downtown Merrimack Street, and in the Bradford Avenue and Brookdale Avenue areas.
School officials closed Tilton Upper on Primrose Street for the day as it was without power. Tilton Upper students are learning remotely and the district's Remote Learning Academy is in operation today. Early morning internet outages temporarily prevented some students from accessing the internet with their Chromebooks.