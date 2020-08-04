Pockets of power outages hit Haverhill and neighboring communities Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Isaias arrived in the region, bringing with it strong winds and driving rain.
According to a National Grid company online map, 52 customers on East Broadway in Haverhill had their power knocked out just after 6 p.m. and were expected to see it come back around 8:15 p.m. A dozen more residents near Bradford Country Club were also expecting an 8:15 p.m. power restoration.
A National Grid crew was dispatched to Haverhill's Acre neighborhood to restore power to about 10 homes that were without electricity since 4 p.m., according to the outage map.
The largest Haverhill outage happened in the area of Webster and Park streets in the Highlands neighborhood, where National Grid reported 144 customers were without electricity as of 7:50 p.m. Service to that area was expected to be restored by 8:15 p.m., though a crew had yet to be assigned to the neighborhood as of 8 p.m.
In North Andover, 52 customers along Massachusetts Avenue near Greene and Parker streets also lost electricity at 7:08 p.m., the power company said. That area's restoration time was expected to be 9:15 p.m.
Small pockets of neighborhoods elsewhere in Greater Haverhill also lost power for relatively brief periods during the storm.