Workers restored power to hundreds of homes after a fast-moving storm moved through the region Wednesday morning, knocking out service to customers in Haverhill, Andover and North Andover.
In North Andover, 107 customers in the Green Hill Avenue area off Waverly Road had power restored by 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as expected, according to the National Grid outage map. In the Dufton Road area of Andover, power was restored by 2:30 p.m. to most of the 137 customers affected by the outage, according to the map.
Outages were also reported in smaller clusters of fewer than five customers in Andover and North Andover, with power restored Wednesday afternoon and evening.
In the Hillcrest Avenue area of Haverhill just west of Consentino School, 91 customers who were without power had to wait until 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to have their power restored, according to a National Grid map. Eighty-two customers in the Brockton Avenue area of Haverhill, between Main and Lawrence streets, had power restored by mid-afternoon, according to the map.
In the Northside Condominiums complex off North Avenue in Haverhill near the Plaistow line, 257 customers had power restored by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Forty-one customers on John and New streets in Haverhill's Acre neighborhood had power restored by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, while 62 customers east of Main Street on Ashland and Grant streets near Universalist Unitarian Church had to wait until 8:45 p.m., according to National Grid. Several homes near the Haverhill YMCA on Winter Street saw their power restored by 2:45 p.m., the company said.
Other small clusters of outages were reported across Haverhill due to high winds and rain and were mostly restored by early Wednesday afternoon.
Haverhill police said they responded to several reports of downed power lines and tree limbs. In a social media message, the department advised residents to stay away from power lines because they might be live and dangerous.