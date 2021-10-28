HAVERHILL — The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill will host a pre-election breakfast Sunday, Oct. 31, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose St.
This event is open to the public and offers a chance to thank local veterans and meet with candidates running for local office.
Cost is $5 per person, at the door. Free to veterans and seniors.
A large custom made wooden American flag built by donations from sponsors will be assembled during the breakfast.
For more information, contact Michael McGonagle at 978-502-7967 or Maureen McGonagle at 978-880-3398.
Veterans Day Parade to kick off at Mill Brook Park
HAVERHILL — The city will hold its biggest Veterans Day Parade in years on Nov. 11 starting at 10 a.m. at Mill Brook Park, which is near the entrance to the Plug Pond Recreational Area, and ending in downtown Washington Square. The first division will include American Legion Post 4 Commander, guest speakers and officers, AmVets color guard, possibly bag pipers, military vehicles, various veterans groups and auxiliaries and the Marine Corps Jr. ROTC.
The second division will include the American Legion Riders, Haverhill police and fire honor guards and members, federal, state and city officials and the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps. The third division will include the Masons, Elks, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Brownies and others.
This event is being held in partnership with the American Legion, AmVets, Haverhill Exchange Club, Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill Police Department and Fire Department and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center.
For more information, call Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago at 978-374-2351, ext. 3932.
Haverhill High School drama club to perform “Our Town”
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School drama club will present “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The story of follows the small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, throughout three acts.
Narrated by the stage managers, the audience follows the lives of the Gibbs and Webb families as their children grow up and live out their childhood, adulthood, and everything after. This dramatic and heartfelt story will pull on the heartstrings of every person watching as the deep emotions of the characters unfold and show how small town life can become so much more than expected.
A concessions stand at the front of the auditorium will offer a variety of snacks, treats, and beverages.
The show is produced in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. The show is directed by Melissa Allen.
The cast includes Cameron D’Alleva as George Gibbs; Jaylene Viera as Emily Webb; Sophia Delle Chiaie, Lidiya Ryan and Sheeba Nabiryo as stage managers; Max Popoloski as Dr. Gibbs; Maya Bennett as Mrs. Gibbs; Timothy Briggs as Mr. Webb, and Amanda Hinkle as Mrs. Webb.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 general admission and are available online at www.ticketstage.com/T/haverhillhs.
Ellie’s Farmhouse hosting free Veterans Day lunch for Methuen vets
METHUEN — Ellie’s Farmhouse owner Rick Angelo is opening his restaurant especially for veterans to enjoy a free meal Thursday, Nov. 11 from 2-4 p.m.
The family-friendly eatery at 436 Broadway plans to welcome special guest diners on the holiday, serving a menu designed by Angelo, Kitchen Manager Randy Morse and Co-owner Andy Green, who is an Air Force veteran himself. Veterans will enjoy Ellie’s signature maple glazed donut holes and a choice of a burger, chicken sandwich, tuna wrap or chicken caesar salad.
“We don’t put anything on our menu the three of us don’t love,” Angelo said. “Fresh food just tastes that much better. Our slogan is ‘fresh food, great people’ and happy food means happy guests. It’s so important to us to honor local veterans.”
Mayor Neil Perry is also sending over Ellie’s breakfast sandwiches for veterans after the city’s 10 a.m. event at Walnut Grove Cemetery at Grove and Railroad Streets.
No reservations are necessary for the luncheon, but veterans will be asked to show a military ID. Friends and family are welcome to dine at their own expense.
For more info call 978-208-8062 or email info@elliesfarmhouse.com.
Wreath making workshop planned
GROVELAND — The Groveland Historical Society will host a “Create a Wreath” workshop with Erin Pinkham Nov. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at historic Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. Please bring gardening gloves.
Cost of $50 per person includes a fresh greens wreath, decorations, and a bow. Space is limited. For tickets, use Venmo@Nancy-Webster-8, and use wreath making workshop in the subject line. Tickets are also available at Washington Hall on Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m., through Nov. 17.
For more information, contact Suzanne at 978-374-9684.