HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Public Schools Early Learning Leadership Team will hold a free preschool resource fair Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Haverhill High School library, 137 Monument St.
More than 20 early learning providers, including the Haverhill YMCA, Community Action Head Start, the Moody Preschool, Wildflower Montessori and International Child Care will be on hand to discuss their programs and offer informational materials.
This event free to attend and includes activities for children, refreshments, give-aways, books, free vision screenings for children and presentations by Curious Creatures.
Registration is not needed. For more information, contact Kristi-Lynn Craig at kristilynn.craig@haverhill-ps.org.
Museum of Printing to hold Hot Metal Day
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will present "Hot Metal Day" Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can watch demonstrations on a Linotype Model 31 by operator Michael Babcock of Interrobang Letterpress. Cast a name, favorite word or emoji in hot metal on a Ludlow type caster. Print a keepsake with museum staff in the letterpress studio.
Learn about the history of the Linotype and Ludlow from museum president Frank Romano. Lectures are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
See Doug Wilson’s movie, "Linotype: The Film.'' Showings are at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
See a rare 1883 second prototype called the Second Band Machine, and a 1972 Elektron II, the last model Linotype built. Check out Linotype specimen books and a cabinet full of unique Linotype artifacts.
Admission is $10 for adults, and $8 for students and senior citizens. Admission is free for museum members.
Visit online at museumofprinting.org.
Granite State Arts Academy Gala
SALEM, N.H. — Granite State Arts Academy is seeking corporate sponsors for its sixth annual fundraising gala.
The gala will be on March 13, and the theme is the Roaring '20s.
The school is looking for corporate or business donations for the silent auction table, which are tax-deductible. Contact Deb Richards at deb.richards@gsaanh.com for more information.
Haverhill boxers to battle
HAVERHILL — Harry Gigliotti of Haverhill will face Fernando Perez, also of Haverhill, in a Boston Boxing Promotions event Friday at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham.
Gigliotti, whose professional record is 3-1 with two knockouts, will be fighting in the 147 pound welterweight division. This is the second fight for Perez, who is 0-1 as a professional.
Gigliotti is currently training at Haverhill Downtown Boxing, 84 Locust St., where tickets to this fight are being sold.
You can also call Ray Hebert at 978-420-9718.
Senior Center services temporarily moved during renovations
ANDOVER — The senior center's Parkinson's and caregiver support groups will now be meeting at 254 Lowell St. in the Bridges by EPOCH memory care assisted living center.
The Parkinson's support group will meet on the second Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. and the caregiver support group will meet on the third Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. until the senior center reopens.
Women's City Club to meet
HAVERHILL – Rick Scalise, who has worked for many theater companies, will perform at the Women's City Club’s meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
The 1 p.m. business meeting will be followed by light refreshments and entertainment.
Guests are always welcome to join members on the lower level of the church. Women come from many towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Founded in 1917, the club meets on the first Tuesday from September through December and then February through April. Applications for those wanting to join the club are available at all meetings.
For more information, emil jmrkd@earthlink.net.