LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park will host a free presentation titled “The Irish Settlement of Lawrence” Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the The Rev. James T. O’Reilly OSA Division Eight Ancient Order of Hibernians. This talk is open to the public and is presented by Northern Essex Community College professor Rich Padova. Lawrence Heritage State Park is at 1 Jackson St.
The Rev. James T. O’Reilly OSA Division Eight AOH was founded on Nov. 5, 1871, in Lawrence, and for the past 150 years has helped preserve Irish culture, history and traditions in a multifaceted way.
Locally, Division Eight AOH meets at the Claddagh Pub and Restaurant on the second Wednesday of each month. Membership is open to those who are 16 years of age or older; Irish by birth, descent, or adoption, and who are practicing Catholics. For an application, please write to PO Box 1407, Lawrence, MA, or email: division8aoh@verizon.net.
Dire need for blood donations
HAVERHILL — Despite ongoing appeals to the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients as the holiday season approaches.
In honor of the new series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. All who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.
To find a donation site near you, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code.
Ghost hunt is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project will host a paranormal investigation and ghost hunt Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Hilldale Cemetery. Wear a costume to this family friendly event. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the ghost hunt begins at 7:30 p.m. Bring cameras and voice recorders and dress for the weather. Admission is $10 per person at the gate. All proceeds support cemetery maintenance. For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Talk on paranormal investigations
LAWRENCE — The Essex County Ghost Project will hold a free night of spooky crafts, candy, and a live paranormal show at Lawrence Cable Access Television, 488 Essex St. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the fun begins at 6:30 p.m. Wear your favorite Halloween costume. This free event is open to the public and is sponsored by LCAT.
Visit LCAT this week for a series of spooky Halloween programs. For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807
Last chance for Haverhill Farmers Market
HAVERHILL — The final Haverhill Farmers Market of the season takes place Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Merrimack Street parking garage. A variety of vendors will be on hand including Fay’s Farm, Wally’s Vegetables, Caroline’s Farm Kitchen, Polish Prince Pierogi, The Good Llama candles, Disco Foods chicken pot pies, the Eclectic Clam, Purple Carrot Bread Company, Simply Biscotti, the Slippery Soap Company and others. In the event of rain, the market will be held under the parking deck.