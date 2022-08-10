HAVERHILL — A proposal to build a diesel truck refueling station at 298 Amesbury Road at the site of the former Greenleaf Gardens center has hit a snag.
The City Council recently denied a request by property owner Steven Eddy of Haverhill for a flammable license needed to install underground fuel storage tanks.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan had motioned to approve the license with the condition that the project not move forward until the access road is built.
“I don’t want to see any access to Amesbury Road, ever, for this particular purpose,” Sullivan said in reference to trucks entering and exiting the proposed refueling station.
Eddy’s lawyer, Michael Migliori, said that if the license were to be approved on the condition that trucks can only use the access road that will serve the planned business park, Eddy’s project can’t go forward.
“If that industrial park were somehow to be fast tracked, you’re still talking years away,” Migliori said.
Sullivan along with councilors Melinda Barrett, Melissa Lewandowski, John Michitson, and Joseph Bevilacqua voted against approving the license, while Councilor Shaun Toohey voted in favor. Council President Tim Jordan and Councilor Michael McGonagle abstained, and Councilor Catherine Rogers was absent.
Eddy, who operated Greenleaf Gardens landscaping center at 298 Amesbury Road (Route 110) had cleared the site in preparation for a truck refueling station along with a Racing Mart convenience store.
The site is diagonally across from the Elliott Street entrance to Northern Essex Community College, and immediately across from Interstate 495 on- and off-ramps. It is adjacent to Haverhill Crossings, an assisted living facility.
Migliori told the council during a public hearing on the request for an underground fuel storage license that all local, state and federal requirements had been met.
“It’s my opinion that there exists no legal reason for the council not to approve the license application,” Migliori said.
Migliori said the proposed diesel fueling station underwent 19 months of reviews by all city departments, which also approved the project, at great expense to the developer.
“The final step is to apply for the storage tank license,” Migliori said. “This is where things fell off the rails.”
Migliori said that simultaneous to Eddy’s request, the city is working on a plan for a new industrial park on land behind Eddy’s property and that an access road to the park would be built between Eddy’s property and Haverhill Crossings.
Migliori reiterated there is no legal reason not to approve the license request and suggested that something was happening “behind the scenes” to prevent the license from being approved.
During the public hearing, Joyce Menna of 26 Elliott St. told the council that as an abutter, she is against having a diesel truck refueling station in her neighborhood.
“These underground storage tanks are the biggest threat to the water supply,” she said, suggesting a leak from an underground fuel storage tank could impact nearby Kenoza Lake, the city’s drinking water reservoir as well as nearby wetlands. “It’s just a really bad idea.”
Menna also questioned a potential increase in traffic in this already busy area.
City Economic and Planning Director William Pillsbury said the planned access road to the proposed business park would have an entrance and exit on Amesbury Road across from the Elliott Street entrance to NECC, where new traffic signals would be installed as part of the business park project.
Pillsbury said that as of Aug. 9, Eddy had not submitted any alternative plans for the property.
A detailed traffic study is planned in connection to the proposed business park, Pillsbury said.
“We’re at the beginning stages of a traffic study and environmental studies and we’re working on rough layouts of where the access road will go,” Pillsbury said. “We’re conceptualizing what will be out there and we’re looking at 700,000 to 800,000 square feet of business park.”
