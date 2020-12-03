Prosecutor: 3rd person arrested in Haverhill stabbing death had bus ticket to New York

HAVERHILL — The case of the fatal stabbing of Jose Vasquez took another turn when a third person was arrested and charged in connection to his death.
Kaiden Henderson, 18, was arrested Tuesday at a Holiday Inn in Boston by members of the State Police violent fugitive unit, investigators said. At the time of the arrest, Henderson was in possession of a bus ticket to New York, a prosecutor said. There was also a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for a case in Newburyport Juvenile Court, court officials said.
Henderson’s address was not provided to The Eagle-Tribune despite requests for that information.
District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said Henderson was arrested without incident. He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Haverhill District Court via Zoom video conferencing on a charge of murder in the death of Vasquez, 26. He was killed Nov. 21 in his Marble Street home in Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood.
Henderson did not appear for the arraignment. Instead, defense attorney James Tewhey acted on his behalf. Tewhey asked that no details about the case be shared in court, a request that was honored by the prosecution.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Acting First Justice Cesar Archilla entered a plea of not guilty on Henderson’s behalf and sealed all documents related to his arrest.
All police reports already filed in connection with the Vasquez murder and the arrests of the other defendants in the case, David Trongeau and Devaughn Johnson, also remain impounded and are unavailable to the media and public. No reason has been given for the documents being impounded.
At the request of Assistant District Attorney Stephen LaMonica, the judge revoked Henderson’s bail on what LaMonica said was an open case in Newburyport Juvenile Court involving nighttime breaking and entering. The judge noted that Henderson had failed to appear for hearings on that matter and said there was a warrant for his arrest.
LaMonica also said police found Henderson was carrying a bus ticket to New York when he was arrested about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Tewhey tried to convince the judge to have Henderson placed under house arrest in the care of his mother and that he be fitted with a GPS ankle bracelet.
“His mother and brother live here and he does not have the means to flee,” Tewhey said. “There is little or no risk that he’s going to flee. He has neither the means or ability to do so.”
The judge, noting the seriousness of the charge, ordered Henderson held without bail and set several conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim’s family, any co-defendant or any potential witnesses outlined in the police report. A followup court hearing via Zoom was scheduled for Jan. 14, but it was noted the hearing could happen sooner.
Two other men charged in the stabbing death of Vasquez are also being held without bail after being charged with the crime in Haverhill District Court.
Trongeau, 19, was the first to be arrested and charged with murder. Police said Trongeau stabbed Vasquez shortly before 10 p.m. Nov. 21. When officers responded to a call reporting an assault with a dangerous weapon, they found Vasquez, who police said is a known gang member, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Two days after the stabbing, a State Police fugitive team found Trongeau hiding in a bedroom closet in a Taunton home, according to police.
At the time of the murder, Trongeau was on probation for a separate shooting incident in Haverhill, in which he pleaded guilty to firing a bullet into a home on Center Street.
The second person charged in the death — Johnson, 25, of Haverhill — was arrested Nov. 25. He faces one count of accessory to murder after the fact.
Trongeau and Johnson were ordered held without bail and will next appear in court Dec. 29.