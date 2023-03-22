HAVERHILL — The planned removal of the Little River Dam is at least a few years away, and depends on the city raising the roughly $9 million cost of the project through state and federal grants. But there is work to be done in the meantime.
An environmental impact report submitted by the city to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office is open to comment from the public and state agencies until March 27.
The entire 100-plus page report can be found online at eeaonline.eea.state.ma.us/EEA/MEPA-eMonitor/home. Click on “Projects Under Review” tab then select “Environmental Impact Reports.”
“Every state agency has a chance to weigh in and comment, then the secretary of environmental affairs will review it all before issuing a MEPA certificate at the beginning of April,” said Julianne Busa, senior project manager, certified senior ecologist and professional wetland scientist with Fuss & O’Neill of Springfield, the city’s consultant on the project.
“This will be a summary review that will document the entire process and summarize for the public the review process and any concerns outlined in that process,” she said.
Busa said removal of the dam will result in environmental and community benefits including restoration of the natural flow of the river, removal of a barrier in the river which currently impedes the passage of fish and many other aquatic organisms, and lowering of flood elevations in the adjacent Environmental Justice neighborhood.
The dam has existed since the early 1800s, when it powered the Stevens Mill at Winter and Stevens streets. Officials say another reason to remove the dam is to help market the Stevens Mill building to developers interested in creating housing.
City officials say the sale of the Stevens Mill property to a developer has been hindered in part by liability associated with dam ownership.
Conservation Commission member and spokesman Ralph Basiliere said there is a demonstrable body of evidence to show that removal of the dam would be beneficial to aquatic life, the health of the river and climate resiliency.
“Every time they remove a dam in the state, fish return and the habitat returns to its natural state,” he said. “The Commission has made climate resiliency its priority. To know what’s likely coming and fail to prepare would be immoral and we won’t shrink from the challenge.”
Busa said an extensive permitting process involving a host of local, state and federal agencies would follow the issuance of the MEPA certificate.
Cost estimates for the entire project range from $6 to $9 million, Busa said.
The city had hosted several public information sessions on the plan. It was revised to include more public amenities — gravel pathways within Cashman’s Field on Hilldale Avenue leading to a canoe/kayak launch and fishing platform, as well as construction of a 127-foot pedestrian bridge spanning the river and connected to a walking trail on the east side.
Channels will be created in the river to maintain a certain water depth to allow fish to pass, even during dry spells.
“When you restore the free-flowing nature of a river that was impounded there are typical responses as to how the eco system reacts and rebounds,” Busa said. “On the western side of the river there are residences and on the eastern side are MBTA tracks, so all of that will still be there but the river itself will start to look more like what it looks further upstream in New Hampshire.”
The plan includes planting about 500 trees and 1,000 shrubs along the river’s banks.
“We have worked with homeowners along the river to ensure they will still have a small channel to their boat docks so they can launch their canoes or kayaks, and there will be more access for people who don’t have docks of their own,” she said.
Busa could not say whether any of the docks are legal or if the homeowners had obtained permits to install them.
The plan also includes removing trash and debris, and removing sediments containing PCBs located in an area just north of the dam.
“All the work done so far has been grant funded through the state’s climate resilience program,” Busa said, noting the city received about $650,000 from the state that paid for a feasibility study, design, reports, meetings and hearings to obtain permits.
The state lists Little River as an impaired body of water due to bacteria, trash, and invasive vegetation, according to Busa’s colleague, Phil Moreschi, a professional engineer and certified floodplain manager.
He said leaving the dam in place could eventually result in its collapse, and since it is attached to the Stevens Mill, it could damage that building as well.
