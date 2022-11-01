HAVERHILL — City officials say the plan to build a new Consentino School has reached another milestone as the Massachusetts School Building Authority has accepted the project for funding. City officials said the SBA also accepted a project to replace the boilers at the Moody School and Silver Hill School.
An informational meeting on the Consentino project will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, starting at 6 p.m. at the 685 Washington St. school building, and will be presented in both English and Spanish.
Transportation will be available from MakeIT Haverhill, located at 301 Washington St., between 5:45 and 7:15 p.m.
The presentation is open to all Haverhill residents and children are welcome.
The city had applied for a new Consentino school several years ago. The next hurdle is for the city to secure funding. The project is estimated to cost between $165 and $170 million and would qualify for 77% reimbursement for “eligible” expenses, however, Mayor James Fiorentini said the reimbursement will amount to about 45% in the end.
Michael Pfifferling, assistant superintendent for finances and operations for Haverhill Public Schools, said the project has moved to its next phase, which the SBA refers to as “Module 6,” and involves roughly 10 to 12 months of detailed design to prepare for construction of the physical building, which will be located behind the current Consentino building.
School Facilities Director Steve Dorrance explained the advantages of building new rather than renovating when the School Committee met Jan. 27.
Dorrance said a new building would create purposely designed spaces that meet program needs and would have an open feel of a contemporary school and result in virtually no disruption to the learning environment. It would also be more energy efficient and cost less to maintain and operate, he said.
“If we start with a blank slate out back, in my opinion we would have much greater value because it would be a much a less labor intensive project and we would not be tying into existing systems,” Dorrance said.
Pfifferling said the Owner’s Project Manager, Colliers, as well as representatives of the architectural firm Dore & Whittier of Newburyport, will be on hand to present the most recent cost estimates and design.
“At this point the building is designed and now we’re at choosing paint colors, floor colors, types of lighting and other interior details,” Pfifferling said.
Fiorentini said he hopes to avoid having to ask taxpayers to vote on a debt exclusion to pay for the project as if it was voted down, it could put the project at risk.
“This is the number one project in the city and the most important project we are doing,” Fiorentini said. “It’s a signal that everyone in the city is treated equally and that kids on this side of the river are also entitled to a great new school.”
Fiorentini said he hopes to use retiring Hale Hospital debt by rolling that money over to the Consentino, but even then the city won’t have enough money for the project.
“Fortunately we’ve built up our levy reserve over the years by not taxing to the maximum and we have other reserves we can use,” he said. “We may need our rainy day fund or another reserve to pay for the teacher contract. I am aware people are hurting, but I don’t want to jeopardize the project by asking for a debt exclusion. This is too important a project.”
For more information on the Consentino School Building Project visit haverhill-ps.org/school-committee/consentino-building-project.
