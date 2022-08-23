HAVERHILL — Now is your chance to have some say in what the city’s Public Library of the future will look like.
Members of the community are invited to share their ideas and dreams as the library plans for a major renovation project that could cost as much as $10 million.
A public meeting is Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St.
Pizza will be provided and children are welcome.
Library Director Sarah Moser said the Trustees engaged the architectural firm OverUnder of Boston to come up with three design options and that representatives from that firm will be at the meeting to show examples of their work and discuss potential design possibilities.
“They are really looking for public feedback on what the community wants,” Moser said. “Wednesday will be the first meeting where the public can provide input on what they’d like to see in a design, as we’re currently in the visioning stage of the project.”
She said the architect is working with structural engineers on whether the library can “build out or build up.”
“The point of the meeting is for the public to voice what they want to see and provide feedback,” Moser said.
The library building is about 25 years old and this is an opportunity to modernize and potentially expand, she said.
“Many systems, including HVAC, are reaching the end of life and we’ve started to notice issues, including the need to upgrade our geothermal system, which was installed in the 1990s,” she said.
The original library building opened Nov. 18, 1875. In 1965 the Trustees decided to build a new library to replace the original building. With pledges from the community, proceeds from the sale of the original building, a federal library construction grant, and the fundraising efforts of the Trustees and Friends of the Library, construction began in 1966 and the new library opened in June of 1969.
A subsequent renovation project, completed in 1997, increased space for materials, seating, and overall size from 30,500 to 44,000 square feet.
This would be the first big renovation project since the 1990s, Moser said, adding that a large part of the project will be donor-funded, through the Trustees, who are raising money for the project as funding will not be coming from the city or through a grant.
“The Trustees have not finalized their fundraising goal, but they are getting close through ongoing donations,” Moser said.
Moser said that as part of the 1990s renovation project, the city provided a portion of the funds in exchange for partial ownership of the library’s third floor, which houses several staff offices and the library’s Special Collection’s Department.
“Over the years, through our budget, the Trustees paid the money back and have asked for the third floor to be given back,” Moser said. “The transfer of ownership process began several months ago and the City Council voted in favor of it, although the paperwork is still in process.”
