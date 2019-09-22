HAVERHILL — The city made $780,000 through a live public auction on Sept. 18, during which 94 people bid on six city-owned properties previously acquired through the tax-title process.
The parcels sold are a mix of abandoned fixer-upper homes and vacant land. The sales are part of Mayor James Fiorentini's program to rehabilitate abandoned and dilapidated homes and improve neighborhoods.
The tax possession auction was conducted by Zekos Group Auctioneers of Shrewsbury at Haverhill City Hall.
The mayor noted that winning bidders have 30 days to formally complete their real estate purchases and that by state law, the city is eligible to use the money it made from the sale of these properties to bolster the city budget in two years.
Fiorentini said that in the past, the city has tried different ways of selling tax-title property, with the goal of seeing the homes rehabilitated and getting them back on the tax rolls.
“We had 94 people who bid on these properties at our very successful live public auction, so I’m very happy the public knew about the auction and that so many people participated," Fiorentini said.
He explained that a tax possession auction is the sale of a property resulting from the property owner's failure to pay tax liabilities.
Acquiring property for non-payment of taxes is a legal process that typically takes several years, with owners given multiple opportunities to retain their property, he said.
"When the owner does not pay the taxes and abandons the home, very often the property falls into a state of severe disrepair and becomes both a public safety hazard and a source of blight and crime," Fiorentini said. "Just one abandoned, dilapidated building can bring down the property values of an entire neighborhood.
"In recent years, we have been making it a priority to get these abandoned buildings fixed-up, occupied with families and back onto the tax rolls," he added.
These properties generated the following winning bids:
244 River St.: Multi-purpose, two-story building on .17 acres that was formerly the home of the Liberty Club fraternal hall; $265,000
9 Mulberry St.: Two-family home on .17 acres; $210,000
67 Pecker St.: Garage on .09 acres in Central Business Zone near downtown; $60,000
14 Forest St: Single-family home on .45 acres at the corner of Route 113 near the Merrimack River; $130,000
16 Margerie St.: Vacant land; $55,000
107 High St.: Vacant land; $60,000