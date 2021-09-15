HAVERHILL — School was in session in Haverhill on Sept. 14, the day of the mayoral primary. City Clerk Linda Koutoulas said that in some cases, it made it hard for voters, especially the elderly and disabled, to find places to park at schools where there are polling locations.
She not only received calls about problems with parking, but she also received calls from parents who were concerned that members of the public were being allowed in schools. She said they were worried about voters coming in contact with students at a time when they are trying to avoid catching the COVID-19 virus.
Koutoulas commended school officials for working closely with her to address and correct problems as they arose.
“One third of precincts are in schools and it’s hard to run an election without school buildings, which generally offer good parking and handicap access, but it’s hard to have voters coming into the same buildings at the same time but we tried to keep the two populations separated,” she said. “It’s best to not have school in session on election days.”
Koutoulas said school will not be in session for the November elections.