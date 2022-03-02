HAVERHILL— The city is offering residents a chance to pre-purchase painted rain barrels at the discounted price of $79 each. Order barrels online at www.tgarb.com under “Shop Community Programs” and entering “Massachusetts” and “Haverhill.” Also recommended are downspout diverters and polished river stones that are placed on top of the rain barrels.
Ordering deadline is March 30 for barrels made by the Great American Rain Barrel Company. Orders can be picked up Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wastewater Treatment plant at 40 South Porter St. in Bradford. Only barrels that have been ordered online will be available for pickup.
City officials say rainwater is a healthy, chlorine and chemical-free water source for plants and gardens. Rain barrels can also help reduce your water bill by up to 40%.
The barrels are 100% re-purposed, food grade, UV protected and BPA free and are produced in Massachusetts. They are expected to last for years when properly drained and stored for winter and can pay for themselves in one year, city officials said. The barrels are screen filtered to keep mosquitoes out and several barrels can easily be linked together.
Gunther Wellenstein, the city’s solid waste manager, said the city sold 95 rain barrels last spring and expects the program to be even more popular this year.
For more information, visit www.HaverhillRecycle.org or call 978-420-3817.
Area communities awarded fire safety grants
HAVERHILL/ANDOVER/NORTH ANDOVER — The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced that 234 municipal fire departments will receive $1.8 million in grant funding to support fire education programs for children and older adults across Massachusetts.
Locally, Haverhill’s Fire Department was awarded $7,575 to teach children in grades K-3 fire safety lessons and students in grades 9-12 fire and life safety, and $3,455 to make senior center presentations and home visits with smoke/CO alarm installations. The Andover Fire Department was awarded $6,270 to partner with schools to teach fire safety and $3,255 to work with the Senior Center on presentations and home visits. The North Andover Fire Department received $5,175 to teach children in grades K-3 fire safety and $3,055 for Senior Center presentations and home visits with smoke/CO alarm installations.
“The Department of Fire Services’ S.A.F.E. grant program continues to make effective fire safety education available to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts kids,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Thanks in part to these grants, Massachusetts has raised a generation of fire-safe families and we are glad to continue those efforts with today’s awards.”
The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE programs are funded through legislative earmarks to the Executive Office of the Public Safety & Security, and they are administered by the Department of Fire Services. For a list of grant recipients, visit www.mass.gov/doc/fy22-safe-and-senior-safe-grant-awards.
Severino joins Rep. Andy Vargas’ office as legislative aide
HAVERHILL — State Representative Andy X. Vargas, D-Haverhill, hired Sasha Severino as a new legislative aide in his office. Severino is a Haverhill native and graduated from Haverhill High School in 2017. She studied political science at Boston College and graduated in 2021. In her previous role, she worked for the Northeastern Chapter of the Common Start Coalition where she educated and advocated for the early education and care Common Start Bill. Severino’s position allowed her to speak with the residents of Haverhill and other communities North of Boston about coalition efforts and engage with early education educators and providers to assess their needs and those of families.
“We’re thrilled to have Sasha join our team and look forward to having a Haverhill native help us further our mission to serve our constituents,” Vargas said. “Her experience working with early education and care providers and families, coupled with her upbringing in Haverhill bring an important background to best serve and advance legislation on behalf of the people of Haverhill.”
Read-a-thon, donations prove impressive
ATKINSON — Students in kindergarten, first and second grade celebrated the 100th day of school with an annual read-a-thon fundraiser that collected just over $10,000.
All 10 classes at Atkinson Academy were challenged by their teachers to read 100 books in less than 100 minutes. Students reached out to family members to sponsor them.
The event has grown over 20 years in order to put books in the hands of the less fortunate. Students have raised money to send books to kids in Africa, local shelters, libraries devastated by Hurricane Sandy and more.
Students this year raised money for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock.
Since COVID, the hospital has had to send books home with patients — who range from infants to teenagers — rather than keep them in circulation, which has depleted its supply.
This year’s donation exceeded any amount raised by Atkinson students in the past.
Andover Conservation Center receives $350,000
ANDOVER — The Northeast Document Conservation Center, an Andover-based nonprofit, received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to continue providing preservation training, assessments, consultations, free web resources, and disaster assistance to cultural institutions nationwide.
The Center’s Preservation Services department estimates that more than 2,000 individuals will directly benefit each year, in addition to the 250,000 people who access the Center’s free online resources annually. The Center’s overall mission is to improve the conservation and preservation efforts of museums, libraries, archives, historical societies, municipal clerks’ offices, and other government agencies, as well as individual private and family collectors.
NECC offers more eight week classes
HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Northern Essex Community College is registering now for an expanded selection of accelerated, eight-week classes as part of Spring Session II, which starts March 21. The 36 accelerated classes range from one to four credits each and many meet entirely online, college officials said.
“Spring Session II offers an exciting opportunity for students who want to continue with their educational goals while prioritizing their work, family and academics,” said Donna Bertolino, dean of enrollment services. “Most courses are offered online, providing flexibility outside of a traditional in-person classroom setting.”
Courses are offered in various disciplines including business, science, public health, computer science, liberal arts, criminal justice, and engineering.
Students can add classes until just before the start date, however some classes are already filling up. Many of these accelerated courses are also designed to complement classes that will be offered in the first session of the summer semester, which starts May 16. For a full list of Spring Session II classes visit www.necc.mass.edu/8week.
For more information, contact enrollment services at 978 556-3700 or admissions@necc.mass.edu.
Free chamber music concert planned
METHUEN — The Methuen Memorial Music Hall at 192 Broadway (Rte. 28) will present a Boston Symphony Orchestra Community Chamber Music concert Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. The concert will feature works by Jessie Montgomery, Shostakovich and Sibelius performed by Victor Romanul and Xin Ding on violin, Daniel Getz on viola, and Randall Hodgkinson on piano. Admission is free.
Public invited to MultiCultural Festival planning meeting
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cultural Council invites members of the public to a meeting on March 9 at the Citizens Center to help plan the second MultiCultural Festival.
Last year’s festival was mostly remote with some live events and this year the plan is to be in person.
Residents who would like to be involved are encouraged to attend the planning meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
For more information or if you are unable to attend the meeting but would still like to be involved, send email to mcfhaverhill@gmail.com.
Women in Business Luncheon planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business Luncheon featuring a talk by Dana DeFranco, co-owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Co., Wednesday, March 9, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Joseph’s Trattoria, 145 Oxford Ave. Please select either cheese ravioli, chicken pesto panini or an individual pizza. Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members.
To register, call 978-686-0900 or visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com.