HAVERHILL — A recent Keene State College graduate wants $100,000, a clean student record and an apology from his alma mater after being disciplined for not following campus COVID-19 protocol in the fall.
Matthew Cote, of Haverhill, filed the lawsuit on his own behalf earlier this year in Cheshire Superior Court.
According to court filings, Keene State students were required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing in order to attend in-person classes and participate in campus activities. Each negative test came with a wristband, which served as a visual cue of which students were allowed in campus buildings.
Cote, citing stress from homework and not receiving a reminder email from school officials, missed a week of testing in October. He only realized what had happened when he was denied access to the dining hall on a Friday, he said.
The lawsuit states that Cote remained on campus for the weekend despite not being tested, a violation of school policy. He was required to contact school officials about plans to quarantine with an option to be escorted to a designated dorm.
Cote said he followed up Monday at the Residential Life Office, and proceeded to quarantine for a week until receiving a negative COVID-19 test.
A hearing to address the compliance issue ended with Cote placed on a 19-week probation, from Oct. 19 to March 1, during which time he was prohibited from certain programs, holding paid or elected positions and not eligible to study abroad, he said.
The lawsuit states two attempts to appeal the decision were denied. Cote believes the school did so in order to “intentionally target and agonize” him.
Cote says he suffered emotional distress after “his reputation was destroyed in the eyes of his college community, his family and other potential third parties.”
Attorney Donald Smith has filed a motion to dismiss the complaint on behalf of Keene State College.
“In his complaint, the plaintiff fails to state any legal causes of action. Instead, he provides a recitation of events, and a demand for judgement,” Smith wrote.
The attorney goes on to state, “The plaintiff concedes that he failed to get a COVID-19 test in violation of college public health requirements, and that he received a hearing and appeals process before the probation sanction was finally imposed.”
Smith says that Cote may disagree with the outcome of the college’s decision, but he has not met his burden to prove legal wrongdoing.
Cote replied, “The defendant is attempting to belittle the seriousness of the complaint.”