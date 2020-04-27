North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy at times with rain. High 41F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.