Gradually, yet also all at once, everything changed.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all nonessential workers out of their places of employment and advised us to stay in our houses and socially distance to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The adjustments were massive. There has been no easy way to address this pandemic.
Here's a look at moments in the news as the coronavirus crisis unfolded across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
METHUEN
Parades here, there, everywhere
Lately, one of the only ways to publicly show support for something — while still maintaining social distancing — is to do it in a parade.
That's what happened April 17, when police, fire and public works vehicles made a tour of every nursing home in the city, ending with a final stop at Holy Family Hospital. Health care workers in scrubs waved, firefighters and police officers sounded their sirens and public works employees were heavy on the horns.
"This was simply a way to show support for some of the true heroes in our community," said Mayor Neil Perry.
Similar parades have been held around communities, not only to honor essential workers, but also to connect teachers and students, mark birthdays, and generally show support.
Personal protective gear litter
As more people wear masks and gloves, personal protective equipment is ending up on the ground.
Methuen City Councilors Eunice Zeigler and D.J. Beauregard wanted to get tough. They proposed increasing fines for littering from $300 to $500 for the duration of the state of emergency — and the the proposal passed.
The discarded gloves and masks are showing up mostly outside grocery stores. People put them on before going inside and then discard them in the parking lot in case they were exposed to the coronavirus.
— Bill Kirk, staff writer
LAWRENCE
A hotspot for infections
This city has some of the highest COVID-19 case numbers in the state.
The National Guard was asked to help early on. They partnered with Lawrence police and state troopers who visited neighborhoods handing out fliers about the need to socially distance, wash hands and stay home.
At Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services, 41 residents had died in a month at the facility that cares for about 230 residents.
Nursing and adult care homes are considered accelerators for the virus because “residents who are generally vulnerable to complications from the virus are even more so in an enclosed environment like a nursing home,” according to information provided by the state Department of Public Health.
Lawrence General furloughs
With elective surgeries halted, Lawrence General Hospital placed 160 workers on furlough for at least 30 days, the majority of whom held non-clinical positions. Sixteen nurses were affected.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera soon after announced he wanted to help by hiring the nurses to work for the city to check up on COVID-19 patients and trace cases.
Honoring health care workers
Firefighters lined up red trucks outside and stood at attention to honor Lawrence General Hospital workers. Police officers delivered ice cream. Local restaurants and pizza shops dropped off meal after meal.
A Lawrence family also showed up with "angels."
Rene Lavallee and his twin daughters, Charlotte and Caroline, posted large white cutouts of angels across from the hospital. The public was invited to stop by and write messages on them.
Companies rise to occasion
All around the region, businesses began finding ways to altar what they manufacture.
In Lawrence some such companies are National Fiber Technology, Columbia ASC, both textile manufacturers, as well as New Balance.
Early on, New Balance announced that instead of making sneakers, the company would start producing protective masks.
And Kim Clark, president and CEO of National Fiber, said her company is working closely with Sal Messina of Columbia to crank out masks.
"We give him the fabric, and he's doing the cutting for us," Clark said. "Then he's sewing some and we're sewing some."
At-risk CNA shifts her efforts at home
A 22-year-old CNA sidelined by asthma has made hundreds of face masks for individuals and essential workers.
At the outset, Gladys Viera didn't know how to sew. But soon she was giving her fabric and elastic creations to people — first to her godfather and stepdad, both nurses at Lawrence General Hospital.
She also partnered with family friend Martha Velez, Lawrence’s health and human services director, to provide masks for city workers.
The young woman recently lost her 92-year-old great-aunt to coronavirus complications.
— Bill Kirk, Jill Harmacinski and Breanna Edelstein, staff writers
HAVERHILL
First-of-its-kind learning model
Superintendent Margaret Marotta, with guidance from the state, shifted the school system to a first-of-its kind remote learning model April 6. Prior to that, students had been completing at-home enrichment work since a forced closure March 13.
Through the end of the school year, students and teachers will now communicate through Google Classroom and children will be graded on a "credit/no credit" basis." The exception is some in upper grades, including those looking to improve their grade point average and apply for scholarships and college.
To make sure no child goes hungry, families have been able to pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunches.
About 3,000 students were loaned Chromebooks, Marotta said.
Enforcing social distancing
Mayor James Fiorentini issued a social distancing order that allows police to break up gatherings of more than 10 people on public property and issue fines for non-compliance.
People are still able to walk outside provided they remain 6 feet from one another. Masks should be worn when going into essential businesses, he said.
City Hall purse-strings tighten
City spending is tightening amid the COVID-19 crisis, but Mayor James Fiorentini said money for potholes, police and fire personnel, and the new Consentino School are being preserved.
In order to conserve between $7 million and $10 million, Fiorentini said he is "pushing the pause button" on non-essential projects and those that do not have signed contracts. That, coupled with a hiring freeze for specific city departments, is necessary to avoid a deficit of at least $5 million during the next fiscal year due to the COVID-19 crisis, he said.
— Allison Corneau, staff writer
NORTH ANDOVER
Town Meeting pushed off
Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo warned selectmen March 9 that there was a "genuine possibility" that Town Meeting would have to be postponed because of the public health threat.
A month later, the "genuine possibility" became a fact when selectmen voted to move it from May 19 to June 16.
— Paul Tennant, staff writer
Firefighters exposed, sent home
On March 30, Eric Teichert, Andover's fire union president, said he was notified that a firefighter in his union had tested positive for the coronavirus. Eleven firefighters who were in possible contact with the person were quarantined.
Ultimately, none of them showed any signs of the virus. They were allowed back on the job around April 8.
-- Genevieve DiNatale, staff writer
SALEM, N.H.
Another hotspot for COVID-19
Salem was named a hotspot for the virus as it began to infiltrate New Hampshire. The exact number of cases is currently unknown because the Department of Public Health is releasing only ranges of positive cases.
What is known is that there were "more than 50" positive tests, with 25 related to an outbreak in an assisted living facility, according to the department.
The state cites a federal medical privacy law for not releasing more information.
Free dry cleaning for front-line workers
The longtime owner of Daisy Cleaners, Jim Desjardins, started April by extending a special offer to workers on the front-line of the COVID-19 pandemic: free uniform cleanings for police officers, firefighters, ambulance workers, nurses and doctors.
Word spread quickly and within two weeks Desjardins said he and a skeleton crew cleaned about 120 uniforms, totaling 235 individual pieces of clothing.
Desjardins said he felt strongly about offering the free service — typically $14 — as a show of support for his community during trying times.
— Breanna Edelstein and Madeline Hughes, staff writers
DERRY
The art of distilling sanitizer
With dwindling supplies of hand sanitizer and cleaning products, Doire Distilling on Broadway began making batches of sanitizer for those in need.
Using the distilling business' own supplies of alcohol traditionally used for making gin and other spirits, Doire owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth said it made complete sense to morph into a new effort to help others during the coronavirus outbreak.
— Julie Huss, staff writer
LONDONDERRY
Virtual hack disrupts Town Council
As the Town Council attempted to hold its first "virtual" meeting April 13, a vulgar interruption quickly ended the gathering.
Councilors gathered through the GoToMeeting video conference application. After a few agenda items were discussed, and while newly-elected Councilor Debra Paul was speaking, disruptive, explicit language was heard that then forced officials to shut down the meeting quickly.
In a statement that followed on the town's Facebook page, officials stated that although attempts were made to eject the caller believed to be making the crude remarks, the meeting had to be closed.
— Julie Huss, staff writer
ATKINSON
Back in mid-March, coronavirus concerns may have prompted difficulties at local elections.
Town Clerk Julianna Hale said scanners were temporarily clogged by ballots that were wet with disinfectant or hand sanitizer.
“It is definitely the year of coronavirus,” she said.
—Erin Nolan, staff writer
Timberlane delay in video classrooms
While teachers in many local school districts were video conferencing, those in Timberlane Regional School District were only able to communicate with students via email. In April, they were finally able to begin video chatting.
During a meeting March 31, the School Board ratified a legal agreement which allows for video conferencing between teachers and students.
Ryan Richman, the president of the Timberlane Teachers’ Association, said previously the union wanted a memorandum of understanding, a type of legal agreement, with the district before using video conferencing.
According to Grant Bosse, director of communications at the New Hampshire Department of Education, most school districts have not had to go through this intensive a process.
“They just switched to a different mode of instruction. This is the only situation of its kind that we’ve been dealing with this week,” Bosse said previously.
— Erin Nolan, staff writer