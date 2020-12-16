With snow expected to wallop the region overnight and well into Thursday, drivers were warned to prepare for the worst or keep commutes short – just to the kitchen table or home office – as many have in 2020.
In addition to heavy snowfall, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said the storm would arrive with strong winds, nearing 50 mph in places. They warned, “this may result in isolated power outages.”
Salem, New Hampshire, Director of Public Works Dave Wholley said his team, including outside contractors, prepared for the first monster storm of the season with special protocols in place to protect everyone against COVID-19.
Their efforts started about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The heaviest band of snow in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley was forecasted between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.
“We have 47 contracted pieces of equipment to accompany our 30 pieces of town equipment,” he said. “We’ve all gotten good at learning how to work remote or do school remote. So the hope is that people will take advantage of that and stay off the roads while we clean up.”
In the best interest of all plow drivers, who sign in and out their shifts with Wholley, he said a construction site trailer was brought in to help people maintain distance.
“We want to keep the work forces separate,” he said. “Our contractors don’t have to come into the building, they’ll meet up with me outside.”
Other pandemic-related impacts will be seen in Lawrence, where officials announced all COVID-19 testing sites in the city, including at Lawrence General Hospital, will be closed Thursday.
Normal hours of operation for testing are expected to resume Friday. The Lawrence General Hospital site will expand its hours for Stop the Spread free testing to be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting this week.
The Lawrence Department of Public Works confirmed the city is under a winter parking ban — residents should notice blue flashing lights around the city — and as a result, alternate parking rules are in effect.
Trash and recycling pickup for Thursday in the city is delayed until Friday. Friday's pickup will be delayed until Saturday.
Lawrence Public Schools will have remote classes through the storm, while Central Catholic High School is closed completely Thursday, meaning no remote or in-person classes.
A snow day was also declared ahead of the storm in Haverhill. All students, including those attending in-person and those learning remotely, will have the day off.
"While our leadership team had discussions about continuing in the remote model for the day, we kept returning to a concern of possible disruptions with power and internet connectivity due to the intensity of the storm," Superintendent Margaret Marotta told parents.
She noted, "I welcome the additional day of learning in June when the weather is warmer and I am optimistic that we may have all students learning in-person in our schools at that time."
The school department's grab-and-go meal sites at Hunking, Consentino, Nettle, J.G. Whittier and at Haverhill High schools will be closed Thursday with expectations to resume as normal on Friday.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini declared a snow emergency beginning Wednesday at 11 p.m. and ending Thursday at 5 p.m.
Residents are being advised that sidewalk plowing typically begins as the storm concludes. The process can take one to two days, the mayor said.
Trash and recycling collection for Thursday are postponed a day. Friday routes will be collected on Saturday. The Recycling Center will be closed Thursday, but will reopen Friday and Saturday.
Reporters Breanna Edelstein, Mike LaBella and Allison Corneau contributed to this report.