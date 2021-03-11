ANDOVER — Andover High's COVID Support Club is hosting a food drive during the month of March.
Student Justin Jin started the 160-plus-member club last year to fundraise to give money to organizations helping to feed the hungry.
"I started the club with the motive of helping our community through unprecedented times during the pandemic," Jin said. "Seeing that crime was heading upward because people needed to rob to feed their families broke my heart."
Now, members are collecting non-perishables for Lazarus House in Lawrence.
Donations may be placed in bins outside of the Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court, Andover,
If anyone has questions or wants to help, contact ahscovidclub@gmail.com.
Learn about beekeeping
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees LLC of Haverhill will present a backyard beekeeping demonstration and information session on Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. This will be an introduction to beekeeping.
Topics will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter will also be included. Valadao is an avid local beekeeper and sells his products locally at 274 Lincoln Ave. His website can be viewed at www.soneybees.com.
Group size will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis per state COVID-19 guidelines at the time. Participants will meet at 11 a.m. at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, in the area near the red chicken coop building. Waterproof boots are suggested.
In the event of inclement weather, the demonstration will take place on Sunday, March 21. This event is offered as a free, educational community event. Donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Visit online at tattersallfarm.weebly.com.
Letizios gift chairs to Windham
WINDHAM — The Letizio family of Windham recently donated $57,000 worth of office chairs to the town.
Al Letizio, of A.J. Letizio Sales and Marketing, served in elected and appointed positions for 17 years — the only one in the town's history to serve as chairman on the School Board, Board of Selectmen and Economic Development Committee — and has experienced the decades-old chairs used at meetings.
After opening his new A.J. Letizio Enterprise Center with nearly $500,000 worth of furniture in 2019, some of the pieces are already being replaced. A total of 38 chairs — each worth $1,500 — will be brought to Windham's meeting room and the offices of town employees.
Large item pick-up offered in Atkinson
ATKINSON — The town is offering to pick up large items from residents on April 10. The cost is $33 for most items and $58 for mattresses. A copy of the form that needs to be filled out ahead of time can be found online at town-atkinsonnh.com/waste.html.
Anyone interested must register before noon April 9.
Cannabis retailers honor Women's History Month
HAVERHILL — Stem Haverhill owner Caroline Pineau is joining with two other Massachusetts women-owned cannabis companies to honor Women’s History Month by donating a portion of their sales to Emmaus, a Haverhill-based nonprofit with a 35-year history of helping people in need.
Along with Caroline Frankel, who owns Caroline’s Cannabis in Uxbridge, and Angela Brown, who owns T. Bear Inc. in Wareham, Stem Haverhill will donate $10 to Emmaus for every Coast brand cannabis bar sold in March. The bars are one of the product lines manufactured by T. Bear.
“I’m extremely gratified to join Caroline and Angela in raising money for an organization that has helped so many people in need for so many years,” said Pineau, a Haverhill resident. "Through good times and bad, Emmaus has been a haven for the homeless, the disabled, the unemployed and many others in need.”
Women’s History Month has been celebrated since 1987, when Congress passed a resolution expanding the original Women’s History Week to the entire month of March. Many local and national organizations join in commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.
Stem Haverhill, located at 124 Washington St., carries an exclusive variety of locally-sourced cannabis products, including flowers, tinctures, topicals, edibles and concentrates.