Region in a Minute: Andover library group seeking recipe contributions for cookbook

ANDOVER — Do you have a special recipe you would like to contribute to a special cookbook?
The Friends of the Memorial Hall Library have been gathering recipes for a cookbook to be published this fall.
Filled with recipes from townspeople and others, it will be published as a special edition for the 375th anniversary of Andover.
The sale of the book will be part of the group's fundraising effort since normal book sales — the Friends’ biggest fundraiser — have been suspended during the pandemic.
Submit your recipe by email to friendsmab@gmail.com or online at mhl.org/recipes or drop it off at the library at any service desk by June 30.
Newburyport Bank donates $2,000 to Opportunity Works healing garden
HAVERHILL — Newburyport Bank recently donated $2,000 to Opportunity Works for their Healing & Therapeutic Garden in Newburyport. With facilities in Newburyport and Haverhill, Opportunity Works is a private, not-for-profit corporation serving more than 300 men and women, ranging in age from 22 to 85, who come from 24 Merrimack Valley/North Shore communities. The agency operates with a staff of 150 professionals who bring a broad range of experience in working with people with disabilities.
The garden will be an open space for program participants to access throughout the day to reconnect safely with peers and support staff and to help lift the burdens of the much-felt depression and anxiety experienced throughout the last year. Healing and Therapeutic Gardens have been shown to promote emotional healing and improvements in physical health and well-being.
“Much has been noted about the physical impact of the pandemic, but the emotional and psychological toll has also been significant,” noted Newburyport Bank President and CEO Lloyd L. Hamm. “The Healing & Therapeutic Garden is a wonderful opportunity for those served by Opportunity Works to reconnect safely with others and that is so critically important. We’re very happy to support this.”
Merrimack Valley Philharmonic awards scholarship
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra has awarded its annual $1,000 Nicholas Van Slyck Scholarship to Megan Onello, the daughter of Jennifer and Anthony Onello of North Andover.
Megan, a recent graduate of the Pingree School in South Hamilton, has studied voice with Noel Smith Vocal Studio, Thomas Smoker, and April Foley. As an accomplished vocalist, she had the honor of performing with the orchestra as a featured soloist for the December 2019 Holiday Concert at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center in Plaistow.
This September, Megan plans to attend New York University. She will study vocal performance with a concentration in music theater at New York University’s Steinhardt School.
The Nicholas Van Slyck scholarship was created in 1989 in memory of Van Slyck, who served as conductor and music director of the Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra for 15 years, until illness forced him to resign. Each year, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded to an outstanding student in the Merrimack Valley who plans to pursue a career in music at a college or university. For more information about the scholarship, visit mvpomusic.org.
Auditions for 'Midsummer Night's Dream' open to children
METHUEN — The Methuen Young People’s Theatre will hold auditions for a September production of Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream.''
Auditions are open to children who will be entering grades four through 12 in September.
The tryouts will be Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m. They will be at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.
Methuen Young People’s Theatre is a summer program for children operated by the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, a nonprofit organization. Rehearsals happen at the music hall during the summer on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings starting on June 10. Performances will be on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sept. 10 and 11; a third performance may be added on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Auditions are required to be considered for a principal role. General registration will be held at the music hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10 (prior to the 6:30 p.m. rehearsal), and at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 (prior to the 9 a.m. rehearsal).
More information is available from Robert Jay White, executive director, at 207-294-4470 or by emailing methuenyoungpeoplestheatre@gmail.com